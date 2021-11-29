Fresh center, Dharma 2.0 unite for a Bollywood partnership





Mumbai: Center Fresh, the gum and mint brand of Perfetti Van Melle has announced its flagship collaboration with Dharma 2.0 from Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar for a series of two digital films. Collaboration with the campaign was facilitated by Wavemaker India, with support from Ogilvy India on the creative front. As part of this collaboration, Center Fresh and Dharma 2.0 will release two digital films that will explore the possibilities and nuances of self-confidence, but with the Dharma touch. The brand’s proposition of a fresh breath will be central to digital films, while the storytelling will have a distinctive Bollywood treatment that is contemporary, fresh and relevant, the brand said. This collaboration was announced on social media by Karan Johar with an engaging video, shot in his inimitable style conveying the brand’s unfailing partnership. The creative ideation of this premise is attributed to Punit Malhotra and his Dharma 2.0 team. Dharma 2.0 intends to bring the same level of aesthetic quality and professionalism characteristic of the film production sector, and has a competitive advantage over other established players in its space, just as Center Fresh stands out in the confectionery sector. This more than 25-year-old brand fits perfectly with Dharma 2.0, said Punit Malhotra. The first digital film titled Parda in the series stars Anjali Sivaraman with popular actor and dancer Shantanu Maheshwari in the lead roles. In an age where people’s faces aren’t fully visible due to mask-wearing protocols, how to test the waters of attraction and strike up a conversation with someone you think you love. This relatable premise is the crux of the film. The story of this digital film revolves around the morning ritual at the office of two people with the female lead eager to break the ice and strike up a conversation with her traveling companion in the elevator. Commenting on the partnership, Perfetti Van Melle India – Marketing Director Rohit Kapoor said: “Pushing the boundaries on the creative front with fresh confidence at heart is part of Center Freshs DNA. Over the past few years, we’ve delivered digital content to key digital platforms to engage with our key consumers in a medium that’s relevant to them. Our collaboration with Dharma 2.0. is to marry the magic of the first boy-girl encounters with the world of Center Freshs Fresh Breath and thus create something unique so that our young consumers can enjoy and keep the freshness offered by the brand. The Center Fresh X Dharma 2.0 collaboration will also be amplified through promotions on social media and by Karan Johar himself. The second film in this collaboration is slated for release early next year. About the film, Johar said: Dharma and the Center Fresh brand are known for their appeal and youth-focused initiatives and this collaboration further reinforces those sensibilities. My goal has been to add the extra punch of the unexpected to this modern take on the plot. Center Fresh, with its innovative approach to creative communication, has always associated with young people through its innovative campaigns. With this campaign, we have successfully made the connection of two young brands who share the same DNA and are ready to deliver new content to young people, said Karthik Nagarajan, Content Director of Wavemaker India.

