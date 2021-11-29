Confirmed list of celebrities to attend Katrina, Vicky wedding

Bombay: Two hottest and most popular Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal made headlines for their alleged wedding in December. There is a buzz in the industry that the couple, who are head over heels in love with each other, will be dating on December 9 at the Six Senses Fort hotel in the Rajasthans Sawai Madhopur district.
As Katrina and Vicky’s wedding date draws near, reports surface about who all of them are going to attend the royal and fat wedding. Check out the list below which is according to various media reports.
List of guests at Katrina-Vicky’s wedding
Anushka sharma
Virat Kohli
Farah Khan |
Karan johar
Shashank Khaitan
Zoya Aktar
Salman khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Earlier, it was reported that Salman Khan is likely to skip the wedding due to work commitments. Now a report in BollywoodLife states that Salman and SRK were also invited and that they are expected to travel to Rajasthan to be part of the event.
An official confirmation is still awaited.
Couple cuts wedding invitations
According to the latest updates, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal plan to reduce their wedding guest list in light of the new variant of the Omicron coronavirus.
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal to get married at court
Reports suggest that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will have a court wedding in Mumbai before heading to Jaipur for their traditional wedding. Other wedding ceremonies like mehendi and sangeet will take place at a royal complex in Rajasthan.

