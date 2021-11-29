Bollywood shocked by the death of this famous fashion designer

Famous American fashion designer Virgil Abloh is no longer of this world. Yes, he passed away last Sunday. He was suffering from cancer and that is why he died. The age of the American fashion designer was only 41 years old and at that age he lost due to this serious illness. Everyone in fashion and cinema is mourning his death. Now, many Bollywood celebrities are expressing their grief. This list includes Bollywood actors Abhishek Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Karan Johar and many other celebrities who have expressed their grief. You can see filmmaker-director Karan Johar expressed his grief on Instagram.

He wrote that he was shocked by the death of a fashion designer at such a young age. You can see he wrote in the caption: “This is heartbreaking news. A tribute to what a talented fashion designer was. He will definitely be remembered. Apart from him, Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra shared the designer’s photo in her story and wrote: “Gone too soon.” Along with this, Sonam Kapoor also expressed his condolences to the family of the late fashion designer on social media. She wrote: ‘C “is very sad, I feel for his family. So young and vibrant. Rest in peace.”

Apart from him, Anil Kapoor’s son Harshvardhan Kapoor also wrote in his Instagram post: “This is a very difficult time. I will proudly wear everything I have done. I have always followed you and will continue. to respect you Abhishek Bachchan also shared a post for him on Twitter and wrote: “Rest in peace Virgil Abloh. ‘

Sara Ali Khan was seen swinging with Vicky

Salman Khan is angry with fans again, shares video and asks this

Kartik Aaryan gets out of his car on a crowded Delhi street, greets a fan who calls him “bhai”