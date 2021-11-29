Entertainment
Brothers to take center stage in trial of former Empire actor Jussie Smolletts
Two brothers are at the center of the case that prosecutors will bring before jurors when Jussie Smollett’s trial begins this week.
The former Empire actor claims he was the victim of racist and homophobic assault in downtown Chicago on a frosty night in January 2019. The siblings, who worked with him on the TV show, say that he paid them $ 3,500 to pose as his attackers.
Smollett is accused of lying to police about the alleged attack and has been charged with the misdemeanor of disorderly conduct. A Class 4 felony, the felony carries a sentence of up to three years in prison, but experts said it was more likely that if Smollett was found guilty he would be placed on probation and possibly be sentenced to perform community service.
The testimony of Black and openly homosexual Smollett remains an open question. But the siblings, Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo, will take the witness stand where they should repeat what they told police and prosecutors they carried out the attack on Smolletts’ orders.
Jurors can also see surveillance video of more than four dozen cameras that police examined to trace the brothers’ movements before and after the reported attack, as well as video showing the brothers buying red hats, masks ski boots and gloves in a cosmetics store. earlier.
Lawyers for Smolletts have not explained how they will confront this evidence and lead lawyer Nenye Uche declined to comment. But there are clues as to how they might do it during the trial, which begins with jury selection Monday in a Chicago courtroom. It should last a week.
Buried in nearly 500 pages of Chicago Police Department reports is a statement from a woman who lived in the area who said she saw a white man with reddish brown hair who appeared to be expecting someone that night.
She told a detective that when the man turned away from her, she could see what appeared to be a rope hanging under his jacket.
His comments could support Smolletts’ claim that his attackers draped a makeshift noose around his neck. Additionally, if she testified that the man was white, it would support Smolletts’ widely ridiculed statements because the brothers, who are from Nigeria, are black as he saw the pale or white skin around the eyes of one of the his masked attackers.
One of the defense attorneys, Tina Glandian, suggested during a March 2019 appearance on the NBCs Today show that one of the brothers could have used white makeup around his eyes to make Smollett believe that he was white. To answer the jury’s skepticism, Glandian could ask the brothers about a video she talked about on the show that she says shows one of them in white reciting a monologue of the Joker character from a movie.
Given that there is so much evidence, including the brothers ‘own statements, that they participated in the attack, it is unlikely that Smolletts’ lawyers will try to prove that they were not involved. . Perhaps this could lead the defense to argue that Smollett was the victim of a very real attack by the brothers, perhaps with the help of others, who now only involve the actor so that the prosecutors also do not charge them.
The check for $ 3,500 could be the key. While the brothers say it was their fees to carry out the fake attack, Smollett offered a different and much more innocent explanation: that he wrote the check to pay one of them to work. as a personal trainer.
I guess the defense will focus on this, said Joe Lopez, a prominent defense lawyer not involved in the case. If they texted about training sessions, checks that he (Smollett) wrote to them for training, photographs, the defense would use it all.
What they will almost certainly do is attack the brothers’ credibility, an effort that will certainly include a reminder to the jury that the brothers do not face the same criminal charges as Smollett, although they do admit to having participated in the staged attack.
Everything Smollett is responsible for they are responsible, said David Erickson, a former state appeals judge who teaches at Chicago Kent College of Law and is not involved in the case. Have they participated and are they leaving? What is that?
Erickson said he expects prosecutors to tackle this issue before lawyers for Smolletts, because they won’t want to appear like they’re trying to hide something.
Finally, Smolletts’ career could take center stage. On the one hand, prosecutors could make the same point as then-Police Commissioner Eddie Johnson when he announced Smolletts’ arrest in 2019: that Smollett believed the attack would give him more fame and would earn him a raise on a hit TV show.
But Lopez said defense attorneys could ask the jury the same question he asked himself.
How would that help him with anything? He asked. He’s already a star.
