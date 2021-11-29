Today in History – The Boston Globe





In 1864, a Colorado militia killed at least 150 peaceful Cheyenne Indians in the Sand Creek Massacre. In 1910, British explorer Robert F. Scotts’ ship, the Terra Nova, sailed from New Zealand, carrying the Scotts expedition on its ultimately futile and fatal race to reach the South Pole first. In 1929 Lieutenant-Commander Richard E. Byrd, Pilot Bernt Balchen, Radio Operator Harold June, and Photographer Ashley McKinney made the first airplane flight over the South Pole. In 1947, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution calling for the partition of Palestine between Arabs and Jews; 33 members, including the United States, voted in favor of the resolution, 13 voted against and 10 abstained. (The plan, rejected by the Arabs, was never implemented.) In 1961, Enos the chimpanzee was launched from Cape Canaveral aboard the Mercury-Atlas 5 spacecraft, which orbits the Earth twice before returning. In 1963, President Lyndon B. Johnson appointed a commission headed by Earl Warren to investigate the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. In 1972, the coin-operated video arcade game Pong, created by Atari, debuted at Andy Capps Tavern in Sunnyvale, California. In 1981, movie star Natalie Wood drowned in a boating accident off Santa Catalina Island, California, aged 43. In 1987, a Korean Air 707 airliner en route from Abu Dhabi to Bangkok was destroyed by a bomb planted by North Korean agents, resulting in the loss of 115 people on board. In 2000, preparing the public for more legal wrangling, Vice President Al Gore said in a series of television interviews that he was prepared to challenge Florida’s presidential vote until mid-December. In 2001, former Beatle George Harrison died in Los Angeles following a battle with cancer; he was 58 years old. In 2008, Indian commandos killed the last remaining gunmen locked in a luxury Mumbai hotel, ending a 60-hour rampage in India’s financial capital by suspected Pakistan-based militants that killed 166 people . In 2011, eurozone ministers sent Greece an 8 billion euros ($ 10.7 billion) Christmas bailout to stem an immediate cash crunch. Die-hard Iranian protesters stormed British diplomatic premises in what started as an apparent display of state-sanctioned anger over the latest Western sanctions aimed at punishing Tehran for its nuclear program. American Airlines parent company AMR Corp. has filed for bankruptcy, citing high labor and fuel costs and a weak economy. (American Airlines exited bankruptcy protection in December 2013 when it merged with US Airways.) In 2016, President-elect Donald Trump continued to fill his cabinet, choosing former Goldman Sachs executive Steven Mnuchin as Secretary of the Treasury Department, Georgia Representative Tom Price to oversee the country’s health care system, and Elaine Chao, a former labor secretary and wife of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to head the Department of Transportation. Regional leaders and tens of thousands of Cubans invaded Revolution Square in Havana, celebrating the late Fidel Castro where he gave fiery speeches to gigantic crowds in the years following his capture of the to be able to. In 2017, Today host Matt Lauer was fired for what NBC called inappropriate sexual behavior with a coworker; a published report accused him of gross and habitual misconduct with women around the office. Garrison Keillor, who entertained public radio listeners for 40 years on A Prairie Home Companion, was fired by Minnesota Public Radio over allegations of inappropriate behavior in the workplace. In 2020, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that New York City would reopen its school system to in-person learning and increase the number of days per week that many children attend classes, even as the coronavirus pandemic s ‘intensified in the city. Nearly 1.2 million people have passed through US airports, according to the Transportation Security Administration; it was the highest daily number since before the pandemic.

