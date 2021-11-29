Insecure Recap Season 5, Episode 6: Tired, OK ?!

Unsafe Tired, okay ?! Season 5

Episode 6 Editors Note



5 stars



***** Photo: Merie Weismiller Wallace / HBO

We start this week where we left the last Issa looking through a hospital corridor Lawrence and his beautiful little family, Condola and Eli. Issa asks if they can pretend it’s okay, much to Condolad and Lawrence’s relief. Sentimental music kicks in as Condola and Lawrence watch Issa hold Eli. then Issa still the baby, scream, fuck them kids! and kicks Condola in the chest before she leaves, chuckling maniacally.

It’s a hell of a way to end a fantastic streak, especially with such an emotionally charged setup. But what Issa needed was supposed to be his life with Lawrence. Back home, she watches Lawrence on Instagram and finds that Lawrence has returned to LA and never bothered to tell her. This isn’t information she owes, considering it’s been over a year since their split and she’s dating someone new herself. But the news clearly shakes her. This is probably not the end of these two.

Later, during sex with Nathan, Issa tries to get him to say that he loves her, but he doesn’t understand. Then, while they hug each other, she tries again, but Nathan is either extremely oblivious or very intentionally refuses to say those three little words. Issa, on the other hand, seems to be touching the end of his rope.

At The Clips, the best barber Shug is running late and all of his customers are waiting. It’s common for Shug, but Aric (Curtis Hamilton) points out that Shugs’ famous customers are the reason the store is blowing up. But when one of the men begs for a haircut, Nathan commits the black man’s cardinal sin by cutting off another client from the barber. Expect a backlash for this one, Nathan!

Back at the hospital, Issa brings lunch to the Mollys family, who still look after the hospital for her mother. Molly calls her from a work retreat to check in and confesses that she feels guilty about not being in the hospital. She fears that her mother will never wake up and miss her last moments.

Later, Issa and Quoia celebrate that Los Angeles magazine has included The Bloccs Art Walk in their calendar of events. They present to a group that they want to join the event and how excited NBW is to sponsor them. But they decide the Bloccs event isn’t for them because of the Issas beef with Crenshawn. It seems their little Twitter tiff is having a lasting impact on Issa’s reputation.

Molly is distracted at a semi-casual cocktail party in her retirement from work, waiting for updates on her mother. They coax her from her phone and explain how far Molly has come a long way since her debut. The next morning, Molly wakes up late, hung over, half-dressed and confused with a foreign watch in her bed. Turns out the watch is Taureans. They didn’t sleep together, but Molly had a crazy night. They pull out a video of her going completely crazy. They don’t seem to blame her, but she is mortified.

Issa apologizes to Crenshawn (with a pan of brownies ??), but sees their falling out as a mutual misstep. Crenshawn doesn’t have it and points out that he was upset because she cared more about her relationship with NBW than supporting her artistic vision. Issa doesn’t take it well and says she’s not wrong to seize opportunities to focus on her passion instead of dividing her time between weekend projects and driving Lyft. But Crenshawn reminds him that The Blocc’s goal wasn’t meant to be about the money. It was supposed to uplift black culture. She inspired him to participate, then left him dry when the check was threatened. He tells her that she made the choice to abandon him and that she should own him. He then shows her the new sweatshirt she inspired, a red and blue ombre crewneck with integrity across the chest in gold thread. Issa is understandably on the defensive, but Crenshawn is right that she acted out of fear rather than principle, even though it seemed like the right move at the time.

Back at The Clips, Shug finally shows up late as usual as the barbers pay the rent on their booth. When Aric asks for his share, Shug says Nathan will cover his share since he’s so comfortable stealing from his clients. They argue until Shug threatens to take his famous clients elsewhere, and when Nathan basically tells him to make sure the door doesn’t hit him on his way out, Shug confronts him and calls him crazy because of his bipolar diagnosis.

As Molly and Taurean begin their marketing presentation, Curtis begins to blow up his phone. She misses the presentation, but Taurean rushes to cover. It’s the sort of thing that would have made her irritated when she first joined the firm, but she is grateful to him for now. Later that evening, they have a drink and Taurean asks if she is okay. And in a rare moment of vulnerability, Molly tells him the truth. Taurean is amazed that she was even able to work given her family’s emergency, but admits he went through something similar. He tells her that work cannot take precedence over their lives and that he is always there to support her if she needs it.

Issa has another fantasy: she’s standing in line to eat when Condola arrives and thanks her for leaving Lawrence. She laughs at her, telling Issa that she and Lawrence are together again, engaged, happy, and that his cock has grown two inches after getting a new job that earns him a billion dollars. Condolas’ farewell words, Own Your Choices, make it clear that Issa is still reflecting on her conversation with Crenshawn earlier today. Is it almost like his behavior is a model?

Curtis later calls Molly with good news, their mother is finally awake and can be discharged from the hospital tomorrow. As usual, his first instinct is to take action, but Curtis assures him that everything will be fine. Heartbreaking as she hangs up the phone, Molly finally loosens and releases all the pent-up tension she was carrying. At this point, Taurean knocks on his hotel room door to bring him a bag of gifts from the partners. When she opens the door, Molly hugs him tight in relief, but it lingers only a little too long. It’s safe to predict that this couple could be the right guy who was right under their noses throughout the strain.

When Issa arrives at Nathans’ place with dinner, he tells her that he might be done at The Clips and that he’s not sure LA is the right fit for him. Issa balks, then makes sure Nathan doesn’t say I love you back. She says she feels like she made the choice to commit to him, but he didn’t do the same for her. Nathan points out that his affections have been inconsistent. They went from tearful sex in slow motion to falling in love within weeks, and he can’t keep up. They drop it and dine in silence.

There are only four episodes left from the final season and plenty of stories to cover. But there are only a number of ways things can end when the chess pieces move across the board. What will the future bring?

I swear I saw someone walking a coyote on my way here. White people try to make pets of any animal. Nathan

I didn’t know I wasn’t ugly until you became my hairdresser. Nathan’s client

Dr Sebi said that cow cheese is poisonous. White people know. Jerome

Your mother knows you love her. And you don’t even miss your family. Was your dad like, Whos Molly? And I was like your daughter! Issa

It was just the falling trust. William let Patrice down again. She will never trust anyone. Colleague / Molly

Wow, I hadn’t even noticed! You still managed to keep it all together and still be rude as shit. Molly

Yeah, were engaged. Oh, and it wasn’t the mall ring he bought you. It’s bigger. Condole

She still doesn’t speak, but her eyes say that Molly is a disappointment. Curtis