The Walking Dead: World Beyond: Escape CRM, For Real This Time (RECAP) | Entertainment
To be fair, it’s not like the days are going well for everyone. While the Bennett family had more layers in their plan than the last obvious episode, they didn’t actually escape through the tunnels, but wanted CRM to think they had done their good luck in Death and the Dead, resulting in the loss of a major character. And as they strike a deal with the CRM, it’s clear that even if the military lets them go, they, like Al (Maggie Grace) Fear, will look over their shoulders for the rest of their lives. Here is how it goes.
So the Bennett’s didn’t really leave. Instead, they made the soldiers believe they were in the tunnels, waited until they were followed there, and detonated the enemy. Using Mason as bait, Leo (Joe Holt) negotiates for the CR to give them two vehicles to get everyone out of their group and realizing that they do have Mason (Will Erichson), Jadis reluctantly agrees. From there Leo and a group of scientists leave, while his daughters, Felix (Nico Tortorella), Percy (Ted sutherland) and Mason stay behind.
Meanwhile, Silas (Hal Cumpson) and Elton (Nicolas cantu) assists Dennis (Maximillian Osinski) with his gunshot wound. They shoot the bullet, but he tells them to go help their friends, which means leaving him alone there. As they walk away, Silas asks if Elton has the map of the research center, as he wants to make a stop. Meanwhile, a huge column of marchers follows them.
At the research center, Hope (Alexa mansour) and Felix enter the cold room in hopes of destroying the CRM gas planned for use on Portland. There are a ton of frozen walkers there, but no gasoline, so their mission is a failure. Silas and Elton, at least, have some success: They get into drug storage, presumably for Dennis, and get what they need. They then escape from the CRM infested with walkers by running into a metallic earth sculpture as if it were a hamster ball. OK so ?
The rest of the Bennett team have to leave as well, and their start is not as smooth. Felix tells Jadis, who meets them on the road, that hell delivers Mason as soon as they get a truck. Formerly does not accept. From there, things escalate, the campus colony is high, and Jadis reveals the truth: CRM calculations showed that the community would never be self-sustaining and the CRM was not able to provide enough food for them. respond to its growth. With time, the inhabitants would have starved themselves, the gas was, for the MRCs, at least, a kind of mercy.
The dead descend and fire breaks out on both sides. Huck (Other Mahendru), who played that she was still a soldier, officially changes sides and holds Jadis at gunpoint. But when the shooting stops, there is a significant casualty: Percys was shot in the head. It is not entirely clear by whom. Hope seems to think Mason did it, but from what I could see he never had a gun. Enraged, Hope almost shoots Mason, but Iris (Aliyah Royale) dissuades him. They all leave by truck.
Huck stays behind, still pointing his gun at Jadis. The adjutant gives Huck a head start of 5 to 10 minutes if Huck spares his life, and while Mason calls for help and Jadis intervenes to save him, Huck takes a truck and runs away. Hope, Iris and Felix go to the meeting, but Leo is not there, his truck has burst and Felix goes into rescue mode. They stay behind and find Silas and Elton, and they all have a good group hug and comfort a sobbing Iris.
Meanwhile, Huck goes to see Dennis, who, miraculously, is still alive. After chatting with him for a bit, she comes out to scream, it’s not entirely clear if Dennis is dead or if she is overcome with emotion after everything that has happened. When the tears stop flowing, she looks around and realizes: the gas crates are all there. She radio calls Hope to ask if she still has the dynamite and it looks like she was heading towards a explosive The finale of the series.
The Walking Dead: The World Beyond, Series finale, Sunday December 5, 10 / 9c, AMC
