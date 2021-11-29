KRK’s big claim about Ranveer Singh, said





KRK and Ranveer Singh KRK means Kamaal R Khan remains in the headlines for his statements. Sometimes he gets into trouble because of it. Along with this, he also continues to target Bollywood celebrities and this time Ranveer Singh has become his victim. KRK made such a comment on Ranveer Singh that fans of the actor troll him on social media. In fact, KRK claims that Ranveer’s father donated Rs 20 crore to Yash Raj’s production house for the actor’s Bollywood debut. Let us tell you, Ranveer made his debut with Yash Raj Production House’s film Band Baaja Baaraat. Anushka Sharma was with Ranveer in this movie. From the very first film, Ranveer captured the hearts of audiences as well as critics. After that, Ranveer gave many hits one after the other and today he is one of the best actors in Bollywood. Now KRK says Aditya Chopra didn’t launch Ranveer, but the actor’s father gave Aditya’s production house Rs 20 crore for his son to enter Bollywood. What did KRK say KRK said, “Now you must be thinking that Ranveer was started by Yash Raj Films and he’s a big star today. So let me tell you, Aditya didn’t launch Ranveer, but Ranveer did. launched via Aditya KRK added that Ranveer’s father gave Aditya 20 crore rupees and after that Yash Raj Films started it. Let us let you know that KRK said this when reviewing Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Bunty Aur Babli 2 film. Let us tell you this film is made under Yash Raj Productions and with Aditya Rani Mukherjee’s wife. Had played with Salman By the way, let us tell you, it’s nothing new when KRK hasn’t commented negatively on any celebs. Earlier, KRK had made a lot of negative comments about the actor and his film after the release of Salman Khan’s film Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai. This case had grown so much that Salman’s legal team took strict action on KRK and the case went to court. KRK had also said he would never see Salman’s films again. read that too – Kapil Dev’s mom said so before she went to play World Cup, Ranveer Singh revealed with new ’83’ poster

.

