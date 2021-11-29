Entertainment
Dhanush wins Best Actor award for Asuran at BRICS Film Festival, calls him absolute honor
Dhanush won the best actor award at the BRICS Film Festival for his performance in Asuran. The film also won three national awards.
Dhanush won the award for best actor at the BRICS film festival.
Dhanush recently won the Best Actor award at the BRICS Film Festival., The film festival was held alongside the Indian International Film Festival (IFF) in Goa. The actor took to Twitter to share the good news with everyone. Asuran, directed by Vetrimaaran, won three national awards for the film. The film is produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu under V Creations.
DHANUSH WINS BEST ACTOR AT BRICS FILM FESTIVAL
Dhanush was last seen in director Karthik Subbaraj’s Jagame Thandhiram, which aired direct on Netflix. The actor is currently busy filming his upcoming films, Maaran and Thiruchitrabalam.
On November 28, Dhanush took to Twitter to share a poster of him winning the BRICS Film Festival. He wrote: “An absolute honor (sic)”.
Here is the post:
An absolute honor pic.twitter.com/DBPo5mTJGV
Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) November 28, 2021
Lara Boldorini won the award for best actor (female) for her performance in the Brazilian film On Wheels at the film festival. The African film Barakat and the Russian film, The Sun Above Me Never Sets, shared the award for best film.
ABOUT ASURAN
Asuran by director Vetrimaaran is a period film starring Dhanush and Manju Warrier in the lead roles. The film is based on Poomani’s novel titled Vekkai. The blockbuster film stars Ken Karunas, Teejay Arunasalam, Pasupathy and Prakash Raj in supporting roles.
Asuran was also screened at the 78th Golden Globe Awards in the Best Foreign Film category. The film was also remade in Telugu as Narappa, with Venkatesh Daggubati and Priyamani in the lead roles.
SEE ALSO | Director Vetri Maaran is not happy with Dhanush’s Asuran. That is why
SEE ALSO | Asuran will be screened at the Osaka International Tamil Film Festival. Dhanush fans delighted
Click here for IndiaToday.ins full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.
Sources
2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/movies/regional-cinema/story/dhanush-wins-best-actor-for-asuran-at-brics-film-festival-calls-it-an-absolute-honour-1882007-2021-11-29
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]