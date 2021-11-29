Dhanush wins Best Actor award for Asuran at BRICS Film Festival, calls him absolute honor

Dhanush won the award for best actor at the BRICS film festival.

Dhanush recently won the Best Actor award at the BRICS Film Festival., The film festival was held alongside the Indian International Film Festival (IFF) in Goa. The actor took to Twitter to share the good news with everyone. Asuran, directed by Vetrimaaran, won three national awards for the film. The film is produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu under V Creations.

DHANUSH WINS BEST ACTOR AT BRICS FILM FESTIVAL

Dhanush was last seen in director Karthik Subbaraj’s Jagame Thandhiram, which aired direct on Netflix. The actor is currently busy filming his upcoming films, Maaran and Thiruchitrabalam.

On November 28, Dhanush took to Twitter to share a poster of him winning the BRICS Film Festival. He wrote: “An absolute honor (sic)”.

Here is the post:

Lara Boldorini won the award for best actor (female) for her performance in the Brazilian film On Wheels at the film festival. The African film Barakat and the Russian film, The Sun Above Me Never Sets, shared the award for best film.

ABOUT ASURAN

Asuran by director Vetrimaaran is a period film starring Dhanush and Manju Warrier in the lead roles. The film is based on Poomani’s novel titled Vekkai. The blockbuster film stars Ken Karunas, Teejay Arunasalam, Pasupathy and Prakash Raj in supporting roles.

Asuran was also screened at the 78th Golden Globe Awards in the Best Foreign Film category. The film was also remade in Telugu as Narappa, with Venkatesh Daggubati and Priyamani in the lead roles.

SEE ALSO | Director Vetri Maaran is not happy with Dhanush’s Asuran. That is why