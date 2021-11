Jamaican Costume Designer Raxann Chin Designs for Hollywood: South Florida Caribbean News

by Howard Campbell [NEW YORK] – Since moving away from the corporate world 12 years ago and devoting full time to costume design, Raxann Chin has helped outfit actors for plays and movies. Due to its seasonal theme, his latest project is even more special. Chin, born in Montego Bay, is the costume designer for Incredible Christmas, which is scheduled to air this month. “My favorite holiday is Christmas. Being immersed in the festivities earlier this year, via film making, was an absolute treat. Working on a Christmas project is quite similar to developing character for other productions. However, there is something magical about a Christmas production where you immerse yourself in the whimsy, which activates the inner child in all of us, ”she said. Keeping Up With The Claus stars veteran actress Margaret Ladd, best known for her role as Emma Channing in the 1980s soap opera Falcon Crest. Chin has worked for such prominent clients as Coca Cola, the off Broadway play, The Glen, and the documentary American Trial: The Eric Garner Story. However, her most rewarding assignment to date has been the Cady Did YouTube series. “I was hired to co-costume with award-winning costume designer Christopher Lawrence, known for his work on Ray Donovan, The Space Between Us, and Hannah Montana: The Movie. As we would colloquially say,“ It’s a big problem “when your work is considered good enough to be designed with a veteran costume designer like Christopher Lawrence. She’s a lovely person and extremely talented,” Chin said. Although she loved the design, outfitting the actors was not Raxann Chin’s first career choice. Raised in Detroit, she attended Wayne State University and Mercy Law School at the University of Detroit, where she earned a law degree. This paved the way for a ten-year tenure on Wall Street during which Chin was a stockbroker and worked at Solomon Smith Barney and Merrill Lynch. After the debilitating financial crash of 2009, she decided to pursue her passion for design full time. Chin also owns and operates Femheka, a couture clothing line that has dressed clients including 2015 Miss Jamaica, Sanneta Myrie, who placed in the Miss Universe top five that year.

