Who is Peter Cornell? Meet Christine and Emma’s ex ‘Selling Sunset’





Keep everything in the family (real estate). Perhaps one of the most talked about stories onSunset Saleseason 4 was the arrival of a new agent Emma Hernan and his unexpected story (and drama) with the show’s favorite, Christine quinn. When the founders of Emma-Leigh & Co, 30, joined the group Oppenheim to start her new full-time gig, fans learned that she would be dating a man at the same time as the man from 33 Years.How to be a boss slutauthor. As the ladies continually chatted about their mutual ex throughout the new episodes which debuted on Netflix on Wednesday, November 24, they were silent about his name and identity.Us weeklyconfirmed later on Sunday, November 28, that their mysterious man is Peter Cornell, another Oppenheim employee and accomplished real estate agent. My ex-boyfriend was dating this girl at the same time he was dating me, Quinn explained on the show about Hernan and the California native, 45. I had no idea. I caught her in the act during the day with her. So we broke up. Hernan who joined the brokerage while Quinn was on maternity leave following the birth of her son Christian, now 6 months old, claimed there was more to the story. I discovered [Christine] the day I met her. It wasn’t pleasant, the Boston native recalled in the Netflix series. I was leaving the gym with who I thought was my boyfriend and she stopped with her friend and was like who is it? and i started screaming, this is my boyfriend. The founder of Highlander Ventures, for his part, has remained silent on his previous relationship with Quinn and Hernan. However, he was seen publicly with every woman years ago as they dated and has since continued to work alongside them. Cornell, according to his LinkedIn profile, is currently Director of Oppenheims Sports and Entertainment, a position he held for nearly seven years. As a real estate agent and director of the Sports and Entertainment division of the Oppenheim Group, Peter brings purpose, vision and unlimited energy to every client and every transaction, his biography on the site of the real estate agencies read. As a seasoned real estate investor and developer, former professional athlete and NBA player agent, Peters’ multi-dimensional approach to marketing, negotiation and closing is both new and effective. The description continued: An innate networker, convinced that a little conversation can lead to a game-changing deal, Peter casts a net that reaches the world, allowing him to access the resources and relationships he has developed. in the worlds of sports, entertainment and real estate. In everything he does, he applies his focused and passionate work ethic, continual market research, and listening and facilitation skills, all of which are key to getting things done in a fluid and evolving Los Angeles real estate market. Angeles. Keep scrolling for more about Cornell:

