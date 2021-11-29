Entertainment
Today in History November 29 | Entertainment
Today is Monday, November 29, the 333rd day of 2021. There are 32 days left in the year.
Today’s highlight in history:
1972, the coin-operated video arcade game Pong, created by Atari, debuted at Andy Capps Tavern in Sunnyvale.
In 1864, a Colorado militia killed at least 150 peaceful Cheyenne Indians in the Sand Creek Massacre.
In 1910, British explorer Robert F. Scotts’ ship, the Terra Nova, sailed from New Zealand, carrying the Scotts expedition on its ultimately futile and fatal race to reach the South Pole first.
In 1929, Lieutenant (Navy) Cmdr. Richard E. Byrd, pilot Bernt Balchen, radio operator Harold June and photographer Ashley McKinney made the first airplane flight over the South Pole.
In 1947, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution calling for the partition of Palestine between Arabs and Jews; 33 members, including the United States, voted in favor of the resolution, 13 voted against and 10 abstained. (The plan, rejected by the Arabs, was never implemented.)
In 1961, Enos the chimpanzee was launched from Cape Canaveral aboard the Mercury-Atlas 5 spacecraft, which orbits the Earth twice before returning.
In 1963, President Lyndon B. Johnson appointed a commission headed by Earl Warren to investigate the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.
In 1981, movie star Natalie Wood drowned in a boating accident off Santa Catalina Island, California, aged 43.
In 1987, a Korean Air 707 airliner en route from Abu Dhabi to Bangkok was destroyed by a bomb planted by North Korean agents, resulting in the loss of 115 people on board.
In 2000, preparing the public for more legal wrangling, Vice President Al Gore said in a series of television interviews that he was prepared to challenge Florida’s presidential vote until mid-December.
In 2001, former Beatle George Harrison died in Los Angeles following a battle with cancer; he was 58 years old.
In 2008, Indian commandos killed the last remaining gunmen locked in a luxury Mumbai hotel, ending a 60-hour rampage in India’s financial capital by suspected Pakistan-based militants that killed 166 people .
In 2017, Today host Matt Lauer was fired for what NBC called inappropriate sexual behavior with a coworker; a published report accused him of gross and habitual misconduct with women around the office. Garrison Keillor, who entertained public radio listeners for 40 years on A Prairie Home Companion, was fired by Minnesota Public Radio over allegations of inappropriate behavior in the workplace.
Ten years ago: Eurozone ministers sent Greece an 8 billion euro ($ 10.7 billion) Christmas bailout to stem an immediate cash crunch. Die-hard Iranian protesters stormed British diplomatic premises in what started as an apparent display of state-sanctioned anger over the latest Western sanctions aimed at punishing Tehran for its nuclear program. American Airlines parent company AMR Corp. has filed for bankruptcy, citing high labor and fuel costs and a weak economy. (American Airlines exited bankruptcy protection in December 2013 when it merged with US Airways.)
Five years ago: President-elect Donald Trump continued to fill his cabinet, choosing former Goldman Sachs executive Steven Mnuchin (mih-NOO-shin) as Secretary of the Treasury Department, Georgia Representative Tom Price to oversee the nation’s health care system; and Elaine Chao, former Secretary of Labor and wife of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, to head the Department of Transportation. Regional leaders and tens of thousands of Cubans invaded Revolution Square in Havana, celebrating the late Fidel Castro where he gave fiery speeches to gigantic crowds in the years following his capture of the to be able to.
A year ago: Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that New York City would reopen its school system to in-person learning and increase the number of days per week that many children attend, even as the pandemic continues of coronavirus was escalating in the city. Nearly 1.2 million people have passed through US airports, according to the Transportation Security Administration; it was the highest daily number since before the pandemic.
Today’s Birthdays: Hall of Fame sports presenter Vin Scully is 94 years old. Blues singer-musician John Mayall is 88 years old. Actress Diane Ladd is 86 years old. Songwriter Mark James is 81 years old. Composer-musician Chuck Mangione is 81 years old. Country singer Jody Miller is 80 years old. Pop singer – Musician Felix Cavaliere (The Rascals) is 79 years old. Former Olympic skier Suzy Chaffee is 75 years old. Actor Jeff Fahey is 69 years old. Director Joel Coen is 67 years old. Celebrity actor-comedian-judge Howie Mandel is 66 years old. Former Homeland Security Director Janet Napolitano (neh-pahl-ih-TAN-oh) is 64. Former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel is 62. Actress Cathy Moriarty is 61 years old. Actor Kim Delaney is 60 years old. Actor Tom Sizemore is 60 years old. Actor Andrew McCarthy is 59 years old. Actor Don Cheadle is 57 Actor-producer Neill Barry is 56. Pop singer Jonathan Knight (New Kids on the Block) is 53 years old. Rock musician Martin Carr (Boo Radleys) is 53 years old. Actress Jennifer Elise Cox is 52 years old. Baseball Hall of Fame member Mariano Rivera is 52 years old. Actor Larry Joe Campbell is 51 years old. Rock musician Frank Delgado (Deftones) is 51 years old. Actor Paola Turbay is 51 years old. Contemporary Christian singer Crowder is 50 years old. Actor Gena Lee Nolin is 50 years old. Actor Brian Baumgartner is 49 years old. Actor Julian Ovenden is 46 years old. Actor Anna (AH-nuh) Faris is 45 years old. Gospel singer James Fortune is 44 years old. Actor Lauren German is 43 years old. Rapper The Game is 42 years old. Actress Janina Gavankar is 41 years old. Rock musician Ringo Garza is 40 years old. Actor-comedian John Milhiser is 40 years old. Actor Lucas Black is 39 years old. Actor Diego Boneta is 31 years old. Actor Lovie Simone (TV: Greenleaf) is 23.
Sources
2/ https://www.smdailyjournal.com/lifestyle/entertainment/today-in-history-nov-29/article_52a1a9e2-50f5-11ec-96e0-6b5d74a0e178.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]