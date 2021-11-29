Salman Khan to launch another family member in Bollywood next month? Find out here





Mumbai, first published Nov 29, 2021, 13:40 IST

After launching his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, Salman Khan is once again ready to launch another family member. This time it is about the big debut in Bollywood of his niece, Alizeh. Daughter of Alvira and Atul Agnihotri, Alizeh has already started her preparations for her debut in the film industry. Coming from the family of Salman Khan, we are clearly expecting a big launch from the star kid. According to a report in Pinkvilla, Alizeh has already started preparations for her debut. For more than two years, Alizeh has been taking theater and dance lessons. And now, Salman Khan and his parents, Alvira and Atul Agnihotri are confident that Alizeh is ready for its big launch in the industry. Alizeh’s first film will launch next month, under the banner of Salman Khan Productions as well as Reel Life Productions, owned by Alizeh’s parents. It’s a known fact that whenever it comes to the launch of a new actor, Salman Khan is always on top of his game. And when it’s his parent’s launch, you just expect big from him. The Antim actor has paid his full attention to the formation of Alizeh over the past two years. In fact, Salman who loves all his nieces and nephews very much gets more attention in Alizeh’s debut. READ ALSO: wedding of Sonakshi Sinha: the actress will become Salman Khans Khandans bahu? They say she’ll marry THIS guy The report states that Salma Khan himself will make the announcement of his nieces launching into the industry. There are also reports that say nothing has been finalized yet from the director to the casting of the film but will be done early and that too under the supervision of Salman Khan. Reports have claimed that the film will begin filming next year and consider a 2023 release. While all details of the films are strictly under wraps at this time, what is known is that the film may be. a romantic drama. READ ALSO: Antim actor Salman Khan reveals THIS hit song was REJECTED for six years by music labels Alizeh had drawn attention when she walked for her aunt, the Seema Khans clothing collection, a few years ago. There were rumors in the past that filmmaker Sooraj Badjatiya, who is also a very close friend of Salman Khan’s, was originally scheduled to cast Alizeh in his son’s first film. However, nothing constructive has happened about it, and now Salman Khan himself will be launching Alizeh. Last updated November 29, 2021, 13:40 IST

