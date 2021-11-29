Dexter: New Blood Episode 4: H is for Hero

Dexter H is for Heroes Season 9

Episode 4 Editors Note



4 stars



**** Photo: Dana Starbard / SHOWTIME

In last week’s recap, I mentioned how it looks like Harrison is growing up to be solid and respectable, albeit with a slight inherited dark streak. Based on what we’ve now learned from episode four, it actually looks like this dark streak casts a pretty heavy shadow over anything that looks solid. But the respectable part, well, is open to interpretation.

Harrison makes himself comfortable in his new home in Iron Lake, New York. And when a person gets comfortable, their real self goes beyond the mask of politeness worn during acclimatization.

After befriending Ethan, the goofy outcast from his high school, and saving him from a beating of Zach, one of the groups of bullies who tormented Ethan for years, Harrison seems choose a different life path from that of his father. Even the ghost Deb thinks so. But Dexter / Jim knows better. He sees something in his son Harrison that no one else sees. He sees both the mask and the real face below.

A popular sniffing podcaster in the city first appeared in episode three under the guise of a citizen activist offering to help in the search for Matt Caldwell. Dressed from head to toe circa 2003 Nordstrom Rack, her nosy and shredding demeanor was off-putting for Sheriff Angela Bishop from the jump, and even more so when Angela learns that the citizen activist is actually viral podcaster Molly Park (Jamie Chung), host of Merry fucking kill, which focuses on real crimes of all shapes and sizes.

With Molly in town and her true identity and intentions known, Harrison takes an interest in her podcast and comes to a topic about the Trinity Killer while scrolling through the episodes. If you remember the original Dexter series, this is the guy who killed the Harrisons mother. The details of this tragic event are eerily similar to the murder of Dexters’ own mother while he was a child himself. Both were in the same room at the time of the killings. And the two young boys were left to sit and cry in the blood of their deceased mother until help arrived. In the case of Harrisons mother, the Trinity Slayer sliced ​​her with a straight razor, which is now Harrisons weapon of choice during his first (to our knowledge) plunging into the same bloody pool. in which his father swims.

When Harrison listens to the episode of Trinity Killer, something breaks, and that line he was walking between hero and villain becomes harder to follow. We see Harrison alone at school listening to the podcast, then there’s a jump later in the day when Dexter receives an alert on his phone that there is a lockdown at the high school. They were first led to believe that Ethan asked Harrison to participate in a school shootout with him and broke loose when Harrison refused, causing Harrison to react in defense. But then, through Dexters analysis, we found out that Harrison had brought a razor to school and used it to cut Ethans leg off so he could see what it would look like. He then used another knife to stab himself to make it look like Ethan had stabbed him and he was forced to defend himself.

Seeing the angle of Harrison’s injury and the telltale blood spatter, Dexter knows right away that Harrison is lying and gives him a chance to tell the truth, but his son defensively doubles down on the lie. Blood doesn’t lie, however. And now Dexter knows he’s not the only one with a black passenger, which makes him happy? This family is crazy. Or, in Deb’s words, a bunch of fuck nuggets.

There’s a pretty large population of predators and weirdos for a town apparently as small as Iron Lake, New York. There’s Dexter / Jim, doing whatever he does. There is a fully sentient ghost with a flair for dramatic edits. Theres Kurt Caldwell, who makes up stories about his dead child while also probably killing young women in his doo-wop dungeon. And there’s Harrison, who slices nerds and eats breakfast foods in the most unhinged way I’ve ever seen. To the people of Iron Lake, I would say, maybe consider a move? Brooklyn is fantastic. The price hike is worth it. Historically, small towns have been literal magnets for monsters and killers. Do you think John Wayne Gacy would have been able to hide all those bodies in a six-story walk-up? Certainly not. The extra room and breathing space is a plus of wooded areas, but it’s also a prime location for someone with something to hide. And Kurt Caldwell definitely has something to hide.

At this point, it could still be who is responsible for the capture and murder of the young woman formerly known as Hamburger Girl, but this episode strongly points to Kurt. Although Edward Olsen (Fredric Lehne) is still up for grabs as a red herring or true culprit.

We see more of what’s behind Kurt’s reasoning for claiming to have FaceTimed with his late son Matt, and the ghost Deb guides Dexter / Jim through his theories. Deb seems to think that Kurt believes Johnny Bullhorn killed Matt for hunting a white male on Seneca lands and that he is trying to create a distraction so that he can find and put out Matt’s killer himself. Deb warns Dexter / Jim that this will eventually lead Kurt to Matt’s real killer, who is, of course, Dexter / Jim himself. But he doesn’t seem too worried about it.

Kurt seems to enjoy doing rebellious women a favor, which means he’s either a really nice guy or a demented pervert. Toss-ups of this nature usually fall towards the latter. Dexter / Jim sees Kurt talking to a green haired girl inside the gas station restaurant and captures the mood. Probably for good reason. We later see this same girl return to the restaurant to ask Kurt for money after spending what he previously gave her on food and a new coat. Kurt offers her a restaurant job instead, so she can make her own money, and then we see him driving her to a cabin in the woods with a basement entrance / exit similar to the one Hamburger Girl has. escaped in episode three. It would be unusual for a show to come up with a solution to you so easily, so it probably only delays the fact that the killer is actually Edward Olsen or even someone completely different. But who knows? For a show that started off a shit show and turns into something really fun to watch, anything can happen from here.

Scandalous reveals podcaster Molly Park slept with Sergeant Logan (Alano Miller). I guess it’s not a pedo after all. This guy has to take all the vitamins to juggle sergeant, wrestling trainer, and dating podcast ladies. It’s exhausting to think about it.

It was heartbreaking to see the ghost Deb watch as Harrison spoke to his father about his memories of her. Jennifer Carpenter kills him on this show. Agreeing to play a role where she is forced to play a passionate ghost against a popular character played by her real-life ex must be difficult. I hope she was paid dearly for it.

Why is Audrey using her flash when she takes a photo of Ethans’ casualty list in her mother’s office? It was so unnecessary.