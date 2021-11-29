Zacks Investment Research Lowers Accel Entertainment (NYSE: ACEL) to Hold





Zacks investment research declining shares of Accel Entertainment (NYSE: ACEL) from a purchase note to a maintenance note in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. According to Zacks, “Accel Entertainment Inc. is a game operator distributed primarily in the United States. The business of the company consists of the installation, maintenance and operation of VGT, exchange devices that pay out winnings and contain ATM functionality, other entertainment devices in non – licensed casinos such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops and grocery stores. Accel Entertainment Inc., formerly known as TPG Pace Holdings Corp., is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “ Several other research analysts have also recently published reports on ACEL. TheStreet upgraded Accel Entertainment from ac to b rating in a research report released on Monday, November 22. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has lifted Accel Entertainment from a maintenance rating to a buy rating and raised its price target for the share from $ 14.00 to $ 17.00 in a research report released on Monday 8 November. Two analysts rated the stock with a conservation rating and four gave the company’s stock a buy rating. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a buy consensus rating and an average price target of $ 15.58. ACEL action open for $ 12.38 Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $ 12.39. Accel Entertainment has a minimum of $ 8.82 over 12 months and a maximum of $ 14.10 over 12 months. The company has a debt to equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 3.03, and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a market cap of $ 1.16 billion, a P / E ratio of 51.59 and a beta of 1.20. Accel Entertainment (NYSE: ACEL) last released its quarterly results on Wednesday, November 3. The company reported earnings per share (EPS) of $ 0.18 for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $ 0.18. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 33.87%. In the same quarter of the previous year, the company posted earnings per share of $ 0.18. As a group, equity research analysts expect Accel Entertainment to post earnings per share of 0.77 for the current year. In other news, insider Derek Harmer sold 8,000 shares of the company in a trade on Wednesday, September 15. The shares were sold at an average price of $ 11.12, for a total trade of $ 88,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 237,447 shares of the company, valued at approximately $ 2,640,410.64. The sale was disclosed in a file with the Securities & Exchange Commission, accessible via this link. Additionally, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 10,177 shares of the company in a trade on Monday, November 22. The shares were sold at an average price of $ 13.06, for a total trade of $ 132,911.62. Disclosure of this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 295,697 shares of the company valued at $ 3,759,515 in the past ninety days. 18.76% of the shares are held by insiders. Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently changed their positions in ACEL. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Accel Entertainment shares by 15.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,542 shares of the company valued at $ 92,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Accel Entertainment shares by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,613 shares of the company valued at $ 173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Accel Entertainment shares by 3.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,349 shares of the company valued at $ 420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Accel Entertainment shares by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,422 shares of the company valued at $ 284,000 after acquiring 1,457 additional shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Accel Entertainment shares by 1.9% during the second quarter. The California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,595 shares of the company valued at $ 921,000 after acquiring 1,461 additional shares in the last quarter. 39.58% of the capital is held by institutional investors. Accel Entertainment Company Profile Accel Entertainment, Inc. engages in the installation and operation of video game terminals in licensed video game locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming locations and not. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, Illinois. Featured story: Treasury bonds Get a Free Copy of Zacks’ Research Report on Accel Entertainment (ACEL) For more information on Zacks Investment Research’s research offerings, visit Zacks.com

