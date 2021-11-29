Entertainment
actor Matthew McConaughey will not be running for the Texas government | people
Matthew McConaughey has finally put an end to months of speculation. The Oscar-winning actor announced on Sunday afternoon that he would not be running for governor of his state of Texas. His eventual entry into politics had heated the race in one of the most important Republican strongholds at stake in the November 2022 election. As a mere child of Uvalde, it never occurred to me that I could one day to be seen as a political leader. It is a worthy and very inspiring journey. It’s also a path I’ve chosen not to take at the moment, McConaughey announced in one of his popular videos.
The actor assures that he will continue to help the entrepreneurs, businesses and foundations that create the new leaders their countries need and the organizations that can serve and build confidence while generating prosperity. It’s the American dream !, he added. And politicians, well, the good guys help us get to where we need to go, but let’s be honest: they can’t do anything for us unless we decide to do it for ourselves, says the protagonist of The wolf of Wall Street.
For months, McConaughey posted videos like Tonight’s on social media. These are messages carefully crafted to appeal to an audience in a very polarized country. The character speaks with two flags behind him. On the right, it has that of Texas and on the left that of the United States. Among them are dozens of copies of Green light (Green Lights), an autobiography that has become a bestseller with its mix of entries from his youth diaries, anecdotes from his life as a movie star and excerpts from the literature on personal development.
He had considered running for governor of Texas. I listened, learned, measured. I’ve studied Texas politics and US politics, says McConaughey, who says he has learned a lot about it in recent months. We have problems that we have to solve, politics needs new goals. We need to heal our divisions, have more confidence in our lives. We must rediscover our common values, those which build bridges instead of burning them, the actor has said in this perfect tone for months.
There were signs the experiment might work. A poll published last week by the newspaper Dallas Morning News put McConaughey in the lead for the Tuesday November 8, 2022 election. The poll placed him with an intention to vote 43%, eight points ahead of Republican Gregg Abbott, who is running for his third term in Texas, a state he does not has not been governor by a Democratic politician since 1995. By not participating in the race, the actor leaves local phenomenon Beto ORourke alone as the only candidate with a chance to overthrow the president. ORourke, a former congressman from El Paso, recently confirmed he is entering the race.
McConaughey caused a small earthquake among progressives, including those in Hollywood, of which he is a part, when he called for a vote of confidence for Donald Trump after the Republican had just arrived at the White House. After four years of this administration, which widened the gulf between Democrats and Republicans, McConaughey preferred to cultivate a centrist profile. In March, in a podcast, he openly confirmed his intentions to run for governor. I think I have things to teach and to share. What is my category in the next chapter of my life that I will enter? The balanced voice. Tonight, you have finally answered a question that has dragged on for more than a semester. The answer, in short, is that there will be no political race. It is for the moment only. Great leaders serve others, he said. No matter where they are, you’ve added.
