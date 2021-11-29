Bollywood box office recorded 13 crore on Sunday with Antim: The Final Truth, Satyameva Jayate 2 and Sooryavansh





Antim: The Final Truth recorded healthy collections on Sunday as the third day figure was in the range of Rs 7.75 crore, bringing the opening weekend of this gangster drama to Rs 18.05 crore. It’s a decent weekend for this Aayush Sharma vehicle driven by Salman Khan, which is being made on a budget and all eyes are now on Monday’s crucial test. Monday in the Rs 3 crore range would give the film the legs to record a healthy weekend trend and close the first biz week at just under Rs 30 crore. It would then come down to the second weekend, as the film directed by Mahesh Manjrekar will be on a journey to get closer to the half-century figure to emerge the second hit film of the pandemic after Sooryavanshi. Business is being driven by Maharashtra with Gujarat and Delhi finally entering the scene on Sunday. The second outing of the week, Satyameva Jayate 2, recorded Rs 3 crore on Sunday, bringing the four-day total to around Rs 10.00 crore. The film was off to a low start and stayed low throughout the weekend, which is a sign of rejection from audiences. Bihar was the best racing circuit for SMJ 2, where it even got a better presentation than Antim. Director Milap Zaveri has no chance of becoming a successful business, and it now remains to be seen whether the lifespan of SMJ 2 can exceed the first day of Satyameva Jayate 1. Rohit Shetty’s police universe Sooryavanshi, led by Akshay Kumar, continued their glorious box office run as they recorded Rs 1.90 crore on day 24. Sooryavanshi’s total turnover now stands at Rs 189.97 crore which is just fantastic in times of pandemic. This artist’s aggregate total is the highest for a Bollywood film in the past 20 months, and there’s a good chance it will be the biggest earner of 2021, with the only likely competitor being the 83 ‘Ranveer Singh. led by Kabir Khan. There is still an outside chance for Sooryavanshi to surpass the Rs 200 crore mark, but all that remains is to wait and watch the biz of every day in the future. It’s a real blue success, a real success, in fact, a super success at the box office, all the stakeholders being beneficiaries. The cumulative total of these 3 films on Sunday was around Rs 13 crore, which again is a good result that brings a smile to the exhibitors, who have seen a boring phase for the longest time. Read also | Antim Box Office Collections: Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma record 2nd biggest pandemic opening weekend

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pinkvilla.com/entertainment/box-office/bollywood-box-office-clocks-13-crore-sunday-antim-final-truth-satyameva-jayate-2-and-sooryavansh-953474 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos