Fear the Living Dead: More Power, More Problems (RECAP) | Entertainment
Good, good, good, if it isn’t the consequences of his own actions. Maybe Strand (Colman Domingue) shouldn’t have been so picky about who he let in his tower, eh?
Granted, all the most powerful communities have some sort of control system, Rick (Andrew Lincoln) has asked his three questions, the Commonwealth has their extensive testing, but Strand, as we see in this opening episode, is refusing people with valuable skills. It comes back to haunt him (and hurt him) in The Portrait.
But Strand, being Strand, is primarily concerned with Strand. When an artist paints their portrait in the first few minutes, they reflect on whether they want her to paint it, not herself (a quote from Wilde explains that portraits are often expressions of the artist rather than the subject) . The phone rings, it pushes the survivors away. It seems to confuse Howard (Omid Abtahi), but he follows Strands’ commands.
A call arrives, however, which Strand does not refuse. Morgan (Lennie james) is standing outside with baby Mo; she is ill, and she must see June (Jenna elfman). Reluctantly, Strand allows Morgan in: June takes care of the baby and Strand has a drink (coffee) with Morgan. He says that now that Morgan owes him, he has to do something for him, but he won’t say exactly what it is. Then, the window shatters and, as if catapulted, a walker passes through.
He is dispatched in no time, but in his wake Strand finds himself with two problems: a group of people he has rejected are outside his doors literally launching marchers with pieces of nuclear warhead inside. their body. And he was poisoned. Yes, there was something in the coffee, and her health was starting to deteriorate rapidly. Is it fatal, he asks? It depends on how much you’ve drunk, says June.
She argues that Strand needs to rest, but Hell hears nothing: he accuses each of his friends in turn of being the poisoner. Then he recognizes the need to be able to communicate with Grace (Karen david) and others who might help as the dead are raining down on them. To do this, someone will have to go to the lower level and collect the radios. Morgan volunteers and Strand goes with him. They take baby Mo.
What follows is a classic Morgan speech juxtaposed with some real emotion from Strand as he left with the baby. He almost admits wanting the child, claiming his father never even looked at him, certainly not the way Morgan views Mo. In a precarious streak involving an elevator shaft and trapped walkers, Strand hands Mo to Morgan on the lower level, then he walks outside.
When he comes to himself he has a syringe in his arm (fluids because he was severely dehydrated). The worst of her poisoning side effects are over and Sarah (Mo Collins) and her team have taken care of the attackers. Strand thanks Morgan for going to get the doctor, and together they make tentative plans to find Alicia (Alycia Debnam Carey). They tremble on it. Strand makes one key achievement: Morgan’s fingers are blue.
That’s right. Morgan is the one who poisoned Strand. He doesn’t even deny it. You gave me no choice! he exclaims. After regaining his strength, Strand demands that Morgan be taken to the top of the tower and thrown into the walker’s pit below and they do so until he hangs him on the edge before the phone rings. It’s Grace, and she’s got a deal for Strand. While the live threat was dealt with, the nuclear walkers were not. Grace can help him, but if she does, he has to let Morgan live. Strand accepts the deal, but he reminds Grace what it means to her and Mo: once they get inside, they can never leave.
Morgan then meets Dwight (Austin Amelio) and Sherry (Christine Evangelista), who have been sent to find him. (Three guess who sent them, and the first two don’t count.) It’s Alicia. She’s the frontman of the group who wears multiple layers of clothing (do they have a name?), The one who teamed up with Sherry and Dwight at the end of their episode. She says she needs something from Morgan, but before she can explain further, a few walkers descend on the camp. His group shoots at them because they were all nuclear and they explode, releasing gas across the beach. Everyone is running now! Morgan shouts, so it remains to be seen if they can outrun the radiation cloud.
Other observations
- It was an improvement over last week’s episode, mainly because Colman Domingo is so much fun to watch. Whether you’re a fan of this season’s rhythm or not, there’s no denying that he’s having a great time playing villainous Strand.
- You must feel bad for the artist. She spent all this time painting the portrait of Strands only to see him throw it from the top of the tower, then bring it back inside and say it looked better after the dead stepped on it.
- Speaking of that particular scene, why does Strand want to be Mos’s new dad? I agreed with Howard: I really thought he didn’t like children.
- Is anyone else struggling to keep up with all the groups this season? We have the Morgans group, the Strands group, the Alicias group and the group that kept undressing the walkers. It’s a bunch of people.
- Rating: 4/5. The show continues to be slow, but The Portrayal is worth the detour for Colman Domingos, the obvious pleasure of the role, and Alicia Clark’s latest comeback.
Fear the living dead Season 7, Sundays, 9 / 8c, AMC
