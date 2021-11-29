Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s wedding is NOT happening, know why





Bombay: Reports of the marriage of Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been circulating the internet for some time now. They are without a doubt one of the cutest couples in Tinsel Town and have been giving each other major goals for quite some time now. Their romance is growing stronger day by day, social media and paparazzi prove it. It was reported that they are even planning to level up soon. Rumors were circulating that Ranbir and Alia were looking to get married in December. It appears the couple were planning to tie the knot next month after Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married. However, according to the latest updates, nothing as such is happening. Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding postponed Last report in Bollywood life states that Ranbir and Alia have postponed their wedding plans to 2022 or early 2023 for various reasons. A source close to the couple told the news portal that the couple will have a busy business schedule in the coming months, which is the main reason for their change of plans. The source further revealed that Ranbir and Alia, affectionately known as RanAlia, are planning a destination wedding outside of India and the preparations will take some time. “Perhaps one of the most important reasons is their film Brahmastra. The film crew, along with Ranbir and Alia, wanted the film to come out before they officially became husband and wife. And now, with the film’s release in September 2022, a marriage towards the end of next year or early 2023 may be possible, a source said. Ranbir-Alia’s Secret Love Story! Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt reportedly started dating in late 2017, when they signed Brahmastra together. Since then, many rumors circulated about their relationship. But they let the cat out of the bag by making a grand entrance at Sonam Kapoors’ wedding reception. What’s on their professional front? In terms of work, Ranbir Kapoor has Yash Raj Shamshera and Ayan Mukerjis Brahmastra’s film in his pipeline. In contrast, Alia Bhatt has SS Rajamoulis magnum opus, RRR and Sanjay Leela Bhansalis highly anticipated film, Gangubai Kathiawadi outside of Brahmastra. She also has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in her kitten.

