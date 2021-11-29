Jerry O’Connell gets into the holiday spirit as he and stars attend Hollywood Christmas parade

Jerry O’Connell got into the Christmas spirit a little earlier by attending the 89th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade to benefit Marine Toys for Tots.

The 47-year-old comic actor and talk show host has been part of Los Angeles’ long tradition with celebrities including The Talk co-host Sheryl Underwood, Danny Trejo and Erik Estrada.

Stepping into his holiday wardrobe, Jerry donned an eye-catching red suit with a plaid shirt for the festive Sunday night event which aside from being a beloved classic, also helps children in need. .

It’s the season ! Jerry O’Connell and celebrities got in the holiday spirit for a good cause by attending the 89th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade to Benefit Marine Toys for Tots Sunday in Los Angeles

The former Sliders star smiled as he walked the red carpet in a crimson suit with a green and red checkered button underneath.

Continuing to add to the holiday flare, he wore white Nike sneakers with a green swoosh on the side.

Seeing a few familiar faces at the event, he posed for a photo with his daytime TV co-host Sheryl Underwood, 58, and later revealed the two had carpooled for the event.

“Driving @sherylunderwood to HOLLYWOOD CHRISTMAS PARADE Hope I get 5 stars,” he joked.

Holiday flare: Breaking into her holiday wardrobe, Jerry donned an eye-catching red suit with a plaid shirt for the event while his co-host Sheryl Underwood wore a blue coat with white pants

Teaming up: The duo posed for a photo and he later revealed that they had actually carpooled for the event

Famous guests: Danny Trejo was present at the event while carrying his little dog

And while Underwood was named Grand Marshal at the event, she was seen riding with O’Connell in a vintage convertible.

The parade was back in person this year after a hiatus in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The parade had approximately 5,000 participants and Erik Estrada, Laura McKenzie, Dean Cain, Montel Williams and Elizabeth Stanton returned as hosts.

The parade which started at 6 p.m. has startedat the intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and Orange Street and takes a 3.2 mile U-shaped route.

Back in action: The parade was back in person this year after a hiatus in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with Montel Williams returning as one of many hosts

Hosts: The parade was attended by approximately 5,000 participants and Erik Estrada (left) and Laura McKenzie (right) were the hosts in addition to Dean Cain, Elizabeth Stanton and Montel Williams.

VIP: McKenzie and Estrada were among 61 celebrities and VIPs attending the parade

Sparkling: Actresses Brenda Mejia (left) and Kate Linder (right) showed off their glitzy style on the runway

Weird: comedian Ed Alonzo showed off his quirky style at the event

Peace: French Stewart made a peace sign

61 celebrities and VIPs were to participate in the parade which includes 11 character balloons parading through the streets as well as horse shows and marching bands.

This year’s groups include US Marine Corps Music from San Diego; the Manhattan Beach Mira Costa High School Marching Band and Color Guard; the traditional Korean group PAVA World from Los Angeles; the Los Angeles Police Emerald Society Pipes and Drums; and the Los Angeles Catholic Schools Band of Torrance.

In addition, 49 classic cars from TV and movies, including the DeLoreans Back to the Future, the Ghostbusters Ecto-1 and the Magnum, PI Ferrari will make their way down the course.

Ride High: As Grand Marshal, Underwood rode around in a vintage convertible with O’Connell perched beside her

Festive: The parade started at the intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and Orange Street and follows a 3.2 mile U-shaped route

Entertainment: The United States Marine Corps group from San Diego was pictured marching on Hollywood Boulevard

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti spoke of the joy of once again hosting the uplifting event in person after the break.

“For nearly a century, the annual Hollywood Christmas Parade has lifted the spirits of Angelenos of all walks of life. After a difficult year and a half, I am delighted that Angelenos can once again enjoy this parade.

And naturally the national Santa, Tim Connaghan who has been wearing the red suit since 1969 made an appearance.

The parade marks an unofficial start to the holiday season and its beneficiary Marine Toys for Tots collects new and unwrapped Christmas toys each year for distribution to needy children in the community.