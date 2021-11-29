BTS-Megan Thee Stallion performs Butter at LA concert, Jin sports pigtails and channels Squid Game doll. To concern





BTS and rapper Megan Thee Stallion performed the remixed version of their chartbuster Butter during the second show of the Permission to Dance on Stage concert in Los Angeles. K-pop band members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook also performed many other tracks including ON, Fire, Dope, DNA, Blue & Gray, Black Swan, Dynamite, Stay, Idol, Young. Forever, and permission to dance. Fans shared videos from the concert that showed Jin tied her hair up in two pigtails and channeled the doll from Netflix’s Squid Game. While the group members played the game Red Light, Green Light, Jin took on the role of the Younghee doll. V was also seen holding and playing with his pigtails. During the concert, Jin also burst out laughing when he saw a fan dancing wildly. Jimin was also divided when he saw a fan wearing a blanket with his face on it. Jungkook made fans laugh as he, again on the second day of the concert, mistook his water bottle for his mic and sang into it. Jin also burst out laughing when he saw a fan dancing wildly. Jimin was also divided when he saw a fan wearing a blanket with his face on it. The Los Angeles event was BTS’s first major in-person concert since 2019. The K-pop group took the stage on Saturday night for the first of their four shows at SoFi Stadium. After the concert, BTS met rapper Anderson .Paak and his family backstage. Anderson shared video clips on Instagram Stories as well as a photo with BTS. @ bts.bighitofficial lmk if you need another member! I work well in a group !!! he wrote. BTS has kept a busy schedule even during the pandemic by connecting with the ARMY through online concerts and virtual appearances. Read also | BTS Permission to Dance on Stage LA Day 1: Jungkook’s Movements Trump ARMY, J-Hope Tears Up, Members Meet Anderson Paak BTS also made a high-profile appearance at their third United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York as a special presidential envoy for future generations to their native South Korea. After their speech at UNGA, the group also performed their latest English single Permission to Dance at UN Headquarters.

