Will Salman Khan’s niece Alizeh Agnihotri enter Bollywood?
Rumor has it that Alizeh Agnihotri, Salman Khan’s niece, will soon be making her Bollywood debut.
Rumors circulated a few months ago after the 21-year-old appeared in her first commercial.
After honing her acting skills for two years, it is assumed that she will enter Bollywood in a new romantic film.
A source claimed that Alizeh’s parents, as well as Salman, believe she is now ready to get into comedy.
Her family is getting ready for her Bollywood debut and it’s shaping up to be a big event.
It is believed that she will start work on the project in December 2021.
The film would be backed by Salman Khan Films and would finalize the director as well as the rest of the cast.
Salman is also keeping a close eye on his niece’s progress.
The source said: “Salman is very fond of Alizeh and always up to date with his training process.
“Right now, they’re finalizing everything from the director to the rest of the cast.
Not much was said about the film as the source continued:
Everything is secret because Salman wants to make the announcement himself.
But of the film, the source said:
The film will be of the romantic genre.
“Alizeh is incredibly beautiful, talented and has her own personality and it will be exciting to watch her work her magic on screen.”
The film is slated for release sometime in 2023.
It had previously been reported that Alizeh Agnihotri would make his Bollywood debut in Avnish Barjatya’s first film.
Avnish is the son of filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya.
His film would star Rajvir, the son of Sunny Deol, in the lead role. However, no official announcement has been made regarding the casting.
In preparation for her Bollywood debut, Alizeh trained in dance with the late choreographer Saroj Khan.
Meanwhile, Salman Khan shoots forTiger 3, which also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.
It also comes out of the output ofAntim: The Final Truth.
The film received an overwhelmingly positive response from audiences. He also saw fireworks in cinemas.
This prompted Salman to ask his fans not to.
He had said: Ask all my fans not to take firecrackers inside the auditorium as it could turn out to be a huge fire hazard thus endangering your life and the lives of others.
Ma asks theater owners not to allow firecrackers inside the theater and security should prevent them from doing so at the point of entry.
Enjoy the movie by all means but please avoid this is my request to all my fans thank you.
