Andre Blake’s PK performance is a spectacular sight… even for Jim Curtin’s eyes – Delco Times

CHESTER By the time Andre Blake took his place by the riverside of Subaru Park for four of the most important games in Union history on Sunday, Jim Curtin had already seen eight years of stoppage and d frankness-defining excellence from his goalie.

That evening, therefore, the Union coach would be content to trust his ears.

With his club being dragged into the penalty spot of their MLS Eastern Conference semi-final game by Nashville SC, all Curtin knew was he had the best goaltender in the league. and, with that, a splendid chance at the franchise’s first Final Four.

So he glanced at Blake who was hopping over the goal line, waving his hands, pointing up, down, to the side, waiting for Hany Mukhtar to try his luck at 12 yards.

Then Curtin looked away from the field.

What would happen would happen.

Turns out Blake has arrived, and that was enough to send the Union to the Final Four.

Football is all about the moments, said Blake. And when it’s your time, no one can really take that from you.

Mukhtar is paid $ 1.5 million to shoot, and he did so on Sunday, scoring in the 39th minute. For that, coach Gary Smith told him to step in first, thinking he could beat Blake and sort out the Sons of Ben turmoil.

It was then that Curtin closed his eyes.

It was then that Blake closed his mind.

I kept saying to myself, “This is me against the ball,” said Blake. I just did anything not to let this bullet go through me.

Mukhtar’s attempt was hardly timid, but rather a low throw to Blake’s right. But when Blake dove in, arms outstretched, to muffle the shot, the capacity crowd let out a roar like none in the history of the waterside stadium, literally making the press stand shake like a tremor. of land minor.

At that moment, the man who was protecting his eyes had a feeling.

I was just escaping the fan reaction, Curtin said. And it was nonstop. It was crazy.”

Curtin has been around football his entire life, from Bishop McDevitt High to Villanova to the Chicago Fire as a player, and since 2014 as a Union coach. So he even smiled when a friend shot an ESPN music video for him on Sunday, showing him refusing to watch what Blake was doing.

I sounded like an idiot, he laughs. But that’s just how it happened.

Curtin’s refusal to watch kicking-decided games is a career choice, part a nervous quirk, part a protest.

It’s an incredibly exciting way to end a game, he said. But it’s also an incredibly stupid way to end a game. You wouldn’t end a basketball game with a three-point game. You wouldn’t end a soccer game with a passing accuracy contest. So it’s just a part of the game that doesn’t fit for me.

So he turns away. Everything that works. Besides, at this point, Blake was releasing all tension. After Jack Elliott beat Joe Willis, Blake snorted Anibal Godoy. By the time Jack McGlynn connected to put the Union in the lead, 2-0, in the shootout with two Nashville shooters on the bridge, not even Blake was fully aware of the situation.

I just asked the referee, ‘If I make this save, is it over? he said. When he said “Yes”, I knew I was going to do anything to save it.

When Walker Zimmerman’s shot got high and wide, the Union had a place in the Eastern Final. As for Blake, his place in club history has seen another haunting chapter. The first overall pick in the 2014 SuperDraft. Blake was the MLS Goalkeeper of the Year in 2016 and 2020, and made 12 clean sheets during the 2021 season while reaching the All-Star Game.

For me, said Daniel Gazdag, who scored late in the first half to forge a 1-1 tie that held in regulation and overtime, he is the best in the league.

Blake is in this conversation, and one day he will be in the Union ring of honor. When that happens, there will surely be a video tribute, with a mandatory clip from his save Sunday on Mukhtar. Maybe Jim Curtin will even be ready to watch by then.

I think he was even better this year than last year, the coach said. But sometimes the way things are moving people can ignore it. But he just did an incredible job tonight.

Curtin thought so, anyway.

People told me he made two really good saves, ”he said with a smile,“ and then missed two.

People told him.

The way the stadium shook told him.

The way the Union players took Blake off the field told him.

The chants of Andre Blake, Andre Blake, Andre Blake, on Chester’s Night told him.

Sometimes it turns out that trusting the ears is the perfect play call for training.

