Sara Ali Khans dancing in Chaka Chak shows her in new avatar





Sara Ali Khan’s new song Chaka chak from the movie Atrangi Re the watch in a new light, in which we are really not used to seeing it. The song, composed by AR Rahman and featuring the voice of Shreya Ghoshals, has a folk-meet-classical-meet-dance vibe, with a distinct touch of South Indian musical rhythms, much like Meenaxis Chinnamma Chilakkkamma. Rahman had also collaborated with director, Aanand L. Rai, to Raanjhanaa before that.

Video Credit: T-Series via YouTube Sara is known for masala movies and traditional Bollywood dancing till now Saras dancing, a mix of Bollywood shimmy and slow traditional steps, is a change from the dancing we’ve seen her do before. Prior to that, Sara mainly shot masala movies, with the exception of her first movie, Kedarnath. This new film is offbeat in comparison. Even this particular song incorporates regional elements into the soundtrack, and the video also features an engagement ceremony in South India. Sara’s expressions and her interaction with the camera are all very different from how the current generation approaches dance. It’s more like the expressive dance of Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khans than the floss and dabbing of Gen Z.

Image credit: T-Series, Color Yellow Productions, Cape of Good Films This kind of change is major for a Bollywood actor, because dancing is an integral part of Indian films. The performers’ ability to perform the movements necessary for any role, especially traditional dance forms, greatly increases their credibility as it shows us how they can create an entire aura with their face and body language. Katrina’s quasi-regional dance in Chikni Chameli changed the way the world sees her as a dancer Chikni Chameli will always be a highlight in Katrina Kaifs’ career, even though Sheila ki jawani cemented her status as Bollywood dance queen. But the premiere still showed how she can master a difficult regional dance form for a role, and the song placement helped remind audiences where the movie is set.

Image credit: T-Series, Color Yellow Productions, Cape of Good Films, Dharma Productions So during Chikni Chameli was a hardcore and quick dance number with lavani elements, and Chaka chak has slower rhythms requiring a mix of fine expressions and nuanced hand movements, there is a similarity in the vibe to what they were both looking for. Sara and Katrina’s ability to express themselves is channeled through their dancing, which gives us an idea of ​​what we can expect from them while performing as well.

Image credit: T-Series, Color Yellow Productions, Cape of Good Films, Dharma Productions There is a change in Bollywood, and Sara Ali Khan is making the most of it What is most interesting is how actresses make a big impression by moving away from contemporary Bollywood dance. This is because the expressiveness required to perform traditional Indian dances is what makes a good dancer in India, where Madhuri Dixits adaakari is what makes it iconic. Sara, after many comparisons with glitter toe Janhvi Kapoor, has finally realized her strengths and is making the most of it with this song. Main image credit: T-Series, Color Yellow Productions, Cape of Good Films, Dharma Productions

