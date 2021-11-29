Resident Evil 4 Remake concept art reportedly leaked by voice actor Wesker





DC Douglas, the voice actor known for his portrayal of Resident Evil’s Albert Wesker, has reportedly shared a confidential art concept for the unannounced Resident Evil 4 remake. As reported by VGC, apparently leaked concept art was shared on Twitter (below). According to tweets from the @BewareCreepyVAs account, the image in question shows a sketch of the Wesker as it would appear in the Parting Ways section of the remake. So not only did dc douglas break NDA live by admitting to being more western in the part of the separate lanes of the new # redo , but he also sent in some concept art donated by @CapcomUSA_ @ dev1_official #REBHFun #wesker #Resident Evil pic.twitter.com/BlE6orf3tK Help spread awareness (@BewareCreepyVAs) November 27, 2021 Have you played Resident Evil 4? YES NO Other tweets of the account goes on to claim that others have also said that Douglas has shared images with them. The tweets on the wire allege that Douglas sent the image to a number of people knowing he would be breaking the terms of his NDA by doing so, and asking them not to share it further. While it’s currently unclear whether or not the images shared on the platform represent true concept art for the game, it’s worth noting that the actor has since deleted his Twitter account. Unsurprisingly, Capcom has yet to issue a public statement confirming or denying the authenticity of the images in question. Rumors surrounding a potential Resident Evil 4 remake started early last year. Since then, reports from January suggest that the game’s development may have seen a change of direction due to internal disagreements over its direction. According to these reports, the game’s original developer, M-Two, saw its role in the remake reduced with studio Resident Evil Division 1 now taking the lead in the game. This change is said to have come after Capcom and M-Two had different opinions on whether the potential remake should introduce new elements and features into Resi 4’s gameplay. With no official announcement from Capcom on a Resident Evil 4 remake, fans likely won’t see a release window for the game until Q4 2022 at the earliest. For more on Resident Evil, be sure to check out this article detailing how Resident Evil Village shipped over 5 million copies. Jared Moore is a freelance writer for IGN. You can follow it on Twitter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ign.com/articles/resident-evil-4-remake-concept-art-allegedly-leaked-by-wesker-voice-actor The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos