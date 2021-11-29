Entertainment
Hollywood Christmas Parade returns at 6 p.m. tonight
After a hiatus in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Hollywood Christmas Parade returns on Sunday night, moving through the streets of Tinseltown with its 89th edition to mark an unofficial start to the holiday season – albeit it is always celebrated in the shadow of COVID.
Sheryl Underwood, host of the daytime show “The Talk”, will be the Grand Marshal for Sunday’s parade, which begins at Hollywood Boulevard and Orange Street. The 3.2 mile U-shaped route will head east on Hollywood Boulevard to Vine Street, turn south on Vine to Sunset Boulevard, then head west along Sunset , to return to Orange.
The parade, with approximately 5,000 participants, will begin Sunday at 6 pm, with Erik Estrada, Laura McKenzie, Dean Cain, Montel Williams and Elizabeth Stanton returning as hosts.
“For nearly a century, the annual Hollywood Christmas Parade has lifted the spirits of Angelenos from all walks of life,” said Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti. “After a difficult year and a half, I am delighted that Angelenos can once again enjoy this parade.”
A total of 61 celebrities and VIPs were to participate, including musicians Marilyn McCoo and Billy DavisJr. of The Fifth Dimension, and actors Danny Trejo, Tom Arnold and Lou Ferrigno, as well as Jerry Mathers and Tony Dow from the first “Leave It to Beaver” TV shows.
The parade will also feature 11 character balloons – each approximately four stories high – as well as equestrian acts and marching bands, including the US Marine Corps Band from San Diego; the Manhattan Beach Mira Costa High School Marching Band and Color Guard; the traditional Korean group PAVA World from Los Angeles; the Los Angeles Police Emerald Society Pipes and Drums; and the Los Angeles Catholic Schools Band of Torrance.
In addition, spectators will see 49 movie and television cars, including DeLoreans ‘Back to the Future’, the Ecto-1 ‘Ghostbusters’ and ‘Smokey and the Bandit’ Trans-Am; and on television, the “Munsters” coach, the Firebird “Rockford Files” and the Ferrari “Magnum, PI”.
Oh, and the Idaho Potato Truck Tour will bring an 18-wheeler showing a two-story, two-ton spud.
Of course, the parade will end with an appearance of Santa Claus himself, accompanied by his reindeer.
The parade has been held annually since 1928, except from 1942 to 1944 due to World War II – and last year, when it was canceled due to the pandemic.
Authorities last week urged onlookers to enjoy this year’s comeback – but remember to take precautions, as COVID has not gone away.
“After 20 very difficult months, and to say the least, for all of us this weekend, once again, Hollywood will serve as the backdrop to a beloved holiday tradition here in the City of Angels – the 89th annual Hollywood Christmas Parade, ”LA City Councilor Mitch O’Farrell, whose 13th Borough includes Hollywood, said at a press conference last week.
O’Farrell said the LA County Health Department recommends people wear masks, even outdoors, in crowds of more than 10,000.
“There will be over 10,000 people watching this parade in person,” said O’Farrell. “So let’s take these precautions. Friends, we are starting to come out of this pandemic. Let’s get out of there and take the necessary precautions so that there are no additional epidemics. “
Following last week’s tragedy in Waukesha, Wisconsin, Christmas Parade – where a man walked through the crowd, killing six people and injuring more than 60 – the Los Angeles Police Department last week did no official comment when asked about enhanced security.
But LA Department of Transportation chief Brian Hale said LADOT will deploy more than 100 traffic officers and supervisors to support street closures in the parade area.
“Our special traffic operations team has prepared a traffic management plan and will begin implementing road closures and securing the parade route from early this Sunday morning,” Hale said.
The Hollywood Christmas Parade first took place in 1928, when it was called the “Santa Claus Lane Parade”. Comedian Joe E. Brown was the first Grand Marshal in 1932 – a role later filled by such luminaries as Bob Hope, Gene Autry, and Jimmy Stewart, among others.
For those unable to attend in person on Sunday, the festivities will air a two-hour special on The CW Network on Friday, December 17 at 8 p.m. ET.
