Crocodile Dundee, Indigenous Australian Actor – The Hollywood Reporter

David Gulpilil, the beloved Australian indigenous actor who introduced the world to his culture in Nicolas Roeg’s film Wandering and continued to make his mark in the blockbuster Dundee Crocodile and in the dramas of Rolf de Heer The tracker and Charlie’s country, is dead. He was 68 years old.

Gulpilil was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2017, and his death was announced in a statement from South Australian Prime Minister Steven Marshall on Monday. “It is with deep sadness that I share with the people of South Australia the passing of an iconic artist of a generation who shaped the history of Australian cinema and Aboriginal representation on screen – David Gulpilil Ridjimiraril Dalaithngu (AM), “he said.

His emotional and humanistic representations in Mad Dog Morgan, Storm boy and The last wave, all three released in 1976-1977, paralleled the resurgence of the Australian film industry now known as the “New Wave”.

Gulpilil went on to receive accolades – and a nomination for Best Supporting Actor at the Australian Academy of Film and Television Arts awards – for his turn as a tracker pursuing three children who escape bondage imposed by the government in Phillip Noyce. Anti-rabbit fence (2002).

Also in 2002, he landed his first leading actor award in De Heer’s Haunting The tracker, playing the main character who is pushed by a racist cop to locate the murderer of a white woman. Gulpilil would call this the best performance of his career.

His collaboration with de Heer continued when he recounted the landmark ten canoes (2006), filmed in the Indigenous language, and co-wrote and played the role of an aging man wanting to retreat to his cultural roots in Charlie’s country (2013).

The impetus for Charlie’s country came at a critical time in Gulpilil’s life, while he was behind bars for aggravated assault.

During a prison visit, de Heer said he was shocked at his former movie star’s condition, and the two began working on projects that could motivate Gulpilil with a sense of purpose upon his release. .

In his review of the Cannes Film Festival, David Rooney of Hollywood journalist called Charlie’s country “a delicate yet powerful film that functions both as a scathing portrayal of marginalization and as a tribute to the career of the remarkable actor who inhabits almost every frame.”

Gulpilil won the Un Certain Regard award for best actor at Cannes, as well as a second AACTA award for his performance.

The actor also had a memorable supporting role in Proposal (2005), and he portrayed the elders of the tribe in the romantic epic of Baz Luhrmann Australia (2008), the third highest grossing Australian film of all time, and Satellite boy (2012). His last film appearance was the 2021 emotional documentary My name is Gulpilil.

Gulpilil also appeared in Dundee Crocodile (1986), the highest-grossing Australian film, as Neville Bell, a native Australian who meets Paul Hogan’s Mick Dundee on his way to a corrobboree or meeting.

Her character exhibits a dry sense of humor, rarely accorded to indigenous roles. When Bell tells reporter Sue Charlton (played by Hogan’s future wife Linda Kozlowski) that she can’t take her picture, she apologizes, “I’m sorry, do you think this will take your mind off? He replies, “No, you put on the lens cap. “

Born in Arnhem Land, Northern Territory, on July 1, 1953, Gulpilil grew up in the bush and never went to school. He learned the English language only by listening.

“That’s all I know, dance, sing, spear and hunt,” he recalls in an interview in 2015. “My dad gave me a spear and told me to come back, the spear that’s life.”

British director Roeg saw Gulpilil perform a traditional ceremonial dance while researching venues for Walkabout (1971). He walked up to him and asked his name, but all the 16-year-old could say was “Yes. “

For years before Gulpilil’s on-screen debut, Indigenous Australians were not counted in the national census, and their rights were restricted by federal and state laws. This discrimination was banned with a referendum vote in 1967.

Walkabout tells the story of two white schoolchildren lost in the Australian Outback who are saved by the character of Gulpilil. Her moving performance culminates in a haunting courtship dance and is one of the great film debuts of all time.

Veteran actor Jack Thompson, who would later work alongside Gulpilil in Mad Dog Morgan and Australia, said it was the first time he saw indigenous culture presented on screen as “dynamically appealing.”

“No Australian director would have done that,” he said. “Until then, it would not have been culturally possible for us to think of an Aboriginal young man as sexually attractive.

Previously, the portrayal of Indigenous Australians on the big screen was virtually non-existent, with the occasional offensive “black face” portrayal being an example of the country’s inability to reconcile its true history.

As the industry began a resurgence in the 1970s, Gulpilil appeared in Mad Dog Morgan befriended the erratic real-life bushranger played by Dennis Hopper, and in the children’s classic Storm Boy, also released in 1976, he was Fingerbone Bill, who helps a boy raise an orphaned pelican. (He made an appearance in the 2019 remake as the father of his original on-screen character.)

De Heer said, “David’s early performances made writers, producers and directors believe that it was possible to have great Indigenous characters who could interest a large audience. “

In 1977, director Peter Weir, who had just completed the instant Australian classic Picnic at Hanging Rock, started work on another mystical film, The Last Wave. It starred Richard Chamberlain as a lawyer drawn into a world of murder and premonitions and Gulpilil as a murder suspect.

Gulpilil had a profound effect on the director when they first met, Weir recalls during a 1979 episode of the TV show. It’s your life.

“As I was leaving and getting into my old car, you leaned out the window and said, ‘I said very special things to you, Peter, just for you'”, a- he declared. “And just remember that as you walk away, my shadow will be next to you in the car.” And I remember leaving and looking at the passenger seat.

When the then 26-year-old Gulpilil was asked later in the series what he hoped to accomplish with his life, his voice broke with emotion.

“I want to do something not only for myself, but I am doing it for Australia and for my people and for our culture… I am doing it so that black and white people know better that we still have a culture and a history, I will keep trying. “

Gulpilil danced for Queen Elizabeth at the opening of the Sydney Opera House in 1973 and was made a Member of the Order of Australia in 1987.

He also performed on stage in the autobiographical Gulpilil and received the Red Ocher Award for his outstanding contribution to the recognition of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander arts. A charcoal portrait of him by Craig Ruddy won the country’s 2004 Archibald Prize.

In July 2019, Gulpilil received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Aboriginal and Islander Day Observation Committee and, in a pre-recorded message, announced that he was battling lung cancer.

“Everyone, thank you for watching me… never forget me while I’m here,” he said. “I will never forget you. I will still remember you even though it won’t last forever. I will remember it again.