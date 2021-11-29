Volunteers help make the Hollywood Christmas Parade route beautiful, safe and clean





Hollywood Village volunteers dedicated their monthly cleanup to maintaining the Hollywood Christmas Parade route. Launch from Church of Scientology Celebrity Center to clean up Christmas parade route Hollywood Village hosts monthly cleanings to keep Hollywood beautiful, safe, and clean. Every year, Hollywood Village volunteers clean up Hollywood and Sunset Boulevards ahead of the annual Hollywood Christmas Parade. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ – The Christmas Parade is back! After last year’s celebrations were canceled due to COVID-19, Hollywood will once again be filled with the sounds of marching bands and the cheering crowd as each new group performs and floats, balloons and celebrities descend Hollywood and Sunset Boulevards. Hollywood Village volunteers spent Saturday morning cleaning up the parade route to enhance the experience for those walking the streets and watching at home. Their goal: to make Hollywood a beautiful, clean and safe place for everyone. Initiated and organized by the Church of Scientology in February 2018 in coordination with Way to Happiness Foundation and LAPD, and halted at the height of the pandemic, Hollywood Village enjoys the support and partnership of many community organizations and local businesses and schools. People of all faiths, ideologies, political preferences and origins are helping to elevate the neighborhood. In addition to hauling garbage and safely disposing of contaminated drug paraphernalia, volunteers hand out copies of “The Way to Happiness,” the Common Sense Guide to Better Living written by the author, humanitarian and Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard, to neighbors, to those who come from out of town, and to help the homeless, unlucky, rebuild their lives. Anyone wishing to participate in the December cleanup is welcome to do so. For more information, visit the Hollywood Village Facebook Page.

