Kindergarten teacher wants to teach reading
As a kindergarten teacher, Derrick Criner knows that progress is a process and trying new things can lead to rewarding experiences.
Initially, the 2013 Glacier High School graduate thought he would go into nursing when he started college. He had taken many biology courses and his mother, who was a nurse, spoke very well about the profession. However, in his freshman year of college, he decided to move on to teaching after reflecting on how much he enjoyed working for the Kalispell Parks and Recreation Youth Summer Camp program, planning and guiding the courses. children in games, activities and field trips. In 2016, he graduated from Montana State University-Bozeman with a degree in elementary education and a minor in reading for K-12 years.
When asked for his opinion of other high school students who are unsure of what to do for a career, he said: Don’t be afraid to try new things.
Trying new things that don’t always come easily takes practice and persistence. Reading is an example where all of the above paid off and he is halfway through earning a master’s degree in reading from Montana State University-Billings.
Reading when I was a child was really difficult. I didn’t become a reader until grade four or five, Criner said, noting the help from school interventions and additional practice at home. I think it helps me understand children who go through very difficult times. I understand the struggle a little.
While he was an undergraduate in elementary education, his college counselors referred him to a reading minor. He became passionate about the subject after taking classes in How to Teach Reading and Writing, where he learned how the brain works with regards to comprehension.
Reading is such a complicated thing to teach, Criner later said, adding, “Our brains aren’t naturally wired to read. They are wired for the spoken language, so reading is a new concept for everyone. For a 5 or 6 year old, that’s a lot. It is miraculous what we have been able to do and what the children are able to do in a short time.
Criner pointed out that daily reading practice at home greatly helps children to progress.
I tell parents that a little goes a long way. If you’re driving a car and the kids are in the back seat, have them read the stop signs, or at breakfast read the cereal box, Criner said.
Then, he said, help the children find what they like to read.
Just try everything under the sun, he said.
BORN AND Raised in Kalispell, Criner also didn’t plan on returning home after college.
It was never in the plans, he said. You know, you go to college and you always say, I’m going to go out and find new things and new places. After college, I took a job in Superior; it was so out of my comfort zone but it gave me a really good perspective.
After teaching sophomore grade for two years, Criner found himself traveling often to Kalispell and Missoula. When he looked for a new position, Cayuse Prairie School was one of the first to contact him for an interview. Taking his own advice on trying new things, he took the job.
I never saw myself teaching kindergarten. Once I started doing it, I loved it, he says.
Teaching in kindergarten takes someone who is patient, flexible, very organized but also creative, and a good communicator, among other traits.
Everything is new in kindergarten. The children start on the ground floor and go up, washing their hands, holding pencils, and putting things away. Kindergarten is getting back to basics. When I first started teaching I assumed any kid could do it, but it’s learned behavior, which was a learning curve for itself after teaching upper grades, a t -he declares. You have to be very direct.
Starting with the basics also means that children have different abilities, an important factor being whether or not they attended preschool. In Montana, kindergarten is optional.
I am very much in favor of kindergarten. I can see a huge difference in kids who can go to preschool and who don’t, he said.
When the core curriculum was in place, many first-grade skills were transferred to kindergarten, assuming that many children went to kindergarten. We had to reorganize the way we teach in kindergarten and take it much further, he said.
What makes the teaching are the little things that come up over the course of the year, he said, a thank you from a student or parent at the end of the year climax of seeing the student progress.
Especially in kindergarten, the highlight is always the end of the year. I keep the work and the evaluations of the students for comparison and there are huge drastic changes in what they are able to do. Seeing the kids’ growth and seeing how much they’ve learned over the year is the highlight.
Journalist Hilary Matheson can be reached at 406-758-4431 or by email at [email protected]
