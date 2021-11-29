



DISCLAIMER: Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised that this story contains images of a deceased person. 17-year-old actor David Gulpilil from Arnhem Land, Northern Territory. (Fairfax Archives) David Gulpilil Ridjimiraril Dalaithngu, a “once in a generation” artist who became an icon of Australian cinema over a career spanning decades, has passed away. The death of actor, dancer, singer and painter Yolu, who appeared in dozens of films, including his renowned debut Wandering, Storm boy and ten canoes, was confirmed Monday evening by the office of the Prime Minister of South Australia. Gulpilil was born in 1953 and raised in Arnhem Land, where he learned the skills and traditional knowledge of the Mandhalpingu clan of the Yolu people. Some of them, like the traditional dance, which he would later take to the screen and to the world. He was only 16 when British director Nicholas Roeg hired him in Wandering after seeing him play, according to his biography on the National portrait gallery website. “His haunting and moving performances were both devastating and electric,” said Mr. Marshall, before noting that he was Storm boy it really made him a star. Gulpilil was made a Member of the Order of Australia in 1987, recognized for his service to the arts. He received a NAIDOC Lifetime Achievement Award in 2019, in recognition of his “outstanding contribution to the representation of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people nationally and internationally.” “His groundbreaking performance in Wandering remains one of the most iconic and fascinating performances of all time, ”noted the committee. The Indigenous actor was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2017 and is unlikely to survive until the premiere of his latest film, My name is Gulpilil, let alone attend the premiere, said Steven Marshall. Gulpilil was made a Member of the Order of Australia in 1987, recognized for his service to the arts. (Cathryn Tremain) “Still, it was no surprise to anyone that he was in the foreground on opening night, where he would receive his final standing ovation,” said the Prime Minister, member of the Order of Australia. “He was a man who loved his land and his culture, and he was a man who introduced him to the world. “My thoughts are with his family and his dear friend and caregiver Mary Hood.” Mr. Marshall described Gulpilil as “an iconic artist of a generation who shaped the history of Australian cinema and Aboriginal portrayal on screen”. “Actor, dancer, singer and painter, he was also one of the greatest artists Australia has ever seen,” said the Prime Minister. Actor David Gulpilil in his homeland of Arnhem Land with his dog Rocky. (Fairfax Archives) But the famous life of the famous actor, who would eventually move to the South African town of Murray Bridge, was “not without difficulties”. “He has faced racism and discrimination and has lived with the pressures of the divide between his traditional way of life and his public profile,” Marshall said. The National Film and Sound Archive of Australia describes Gulpilil as a “screen legend”, crediting him with changing the way the Australian screen represents Indigenous peoples and cultures. “In Walkabout (1970), Gulpilil embodied the stereotypical image of a ‘traditional’ Aboriginal, untouched by Western civilization,” writes Liz McNiven, a woman from Barnba in an NFSA “portrait” . American actor Richard Chamberlain arrives in Mascot from South Australia where he is shooting a movie “Last Wave”, pictured here with actor David Gulpilil in 1977. (Martin James Brannan / Fairfax Media) “During his career, he transformed this constructed identity into a more nuanced and precise representation of the native. The prime minister’s office said Gulpilil’s family have informed that his name and image may continue to be used after his death, in accordance with his wishes.

