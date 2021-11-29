Hollywood mourns the loss of groundbreaking fashion designer Virgil Abloh





Hollywood continues to mourn the loss of famous designer Virgil Abloh after Abloh’s family announced his death on Sunday. The 47-year-old fashion icon endured a two-year battle with cancer, according to PopSugar. His family issued the following statement: “We are devastated to announce the passing of our beloved Virgil Abloh, a fiercely devoted father, husband, son, brother and friend. He is survived by his beloved wife Shannon Abloh, his children Lowe Abloh and Gray Abloh, his sister Edwina Abloh, his parents Nee and Eunice Abloh, and many dear friends and colleagues. “ His family went on to say that Abloh’s fight with the disease was private and intense, as the type of cancer he had been diagnosed with, cardiac angiosarcoma, was particularly aggressive. Their statement continued, “Virgil was motivated by his dedication to his craft and his mission to open doors for others and create pathways for greater equality in art and design. He would often say,” Everything what I do is for the 17 year old version of myself, “deeply believing in the power of art to inspire future generations.” Abloh, an architect by training, fully embraced the international fashion arena in 2009 with an internship at Fendi. In 2018, he became the artistic director of the Louis Vuitton men’s collection. The son of two Ghanaian immigrant parents, Abloh’s innovative approach to high-end streetwear made him famous and led to his historic appointment as the first black man to run a French luxury fashion house. Social networks continue to be full of tributes from Virgil’s colleagues and friends. Hailey Bieber shared his gratitude for his influence in an Instagram post, writing: “Virgil has completely changed the way I think about street style and fashion.” Gigi hadid expressed a similar sentiment: “His kindness and energetic generosity left a lasting impression on every life he touched – he made everyone feel seen and special.

