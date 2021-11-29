Entertainment
Soul Food can be found at these local restaurants
Soul food: Its food for the soul, for the soul.
But only a handful of soul food restaurants can be found in Fort Pierce and Vero Beach.
Here’s where to find soul food on the Treasure Coast.
NuNus Sweet Soul Food
Patricia McNair Hearns launched her soul food in Fort Pierce with her husband Robert and son Levie Dixon, before moving to a convenience store parking lot on Delaware Avenue and South Seventh Street in January 2019.
During her travels in California, New York and Puerto Rico, she had heard of food trucks and wanted to bring it to her hometown.
Things had calmed down with soul food, Hearns said. We didn’t have that many places open with soul food. We have a lot of Jamaican restaurants, barbecue and wing restaurants, but I wanted to make soul food because I wanted to bring that to the community.
Food trucks:Try these local mobile restaurants
Haitian cuisine:Restaurants serve griot, legumes and oxtail
Cuban cuisine:7 authentic and traditional restaurants on the Treasure Coast
Hearns kept the food truck and opened a physical storein the former Pams Food Hut location, next to Dixie Cream Donuts, in August 2020.
She named the business after her other son’s nickname. Davonte “NuNu” Paschal, 23, died in 2016 after his vehicle entered a neighborhood lake in Indian River County. He had told rescuers to save his 2 year old daughter first.
I wanted to make sure my son is remembered, Hearns said. I wanted his name to endure.
Hearns puts its own touch on soul food. She uses natural herbs and doesn’t over-season her food. The menu always features soul dishes, crispy fried chicken, peach cobbler, strawberry cheesecake dessert cones, plus Sunday-only specials.
Soul food is something that comes so deeply from my family, Hearns said. Growing up, my mom always did. My grandmother always did. My family has always done it.
Kinfolk Southern Eats and Treats
When Fort Pierce native Willie Roundtree noticed the lack of places to find soul food in his hometown, he decided to open his own restaurant on North 25th Street in 2018.
Bringing in chitlins, oxtail and things of that nature was one of our top priorities, he said.
The mouth-watering menu, which varies daily, offers typical southern dishes and Sunday soul specialties. Main courses include catfish, meatloaf, fried chicken, chicken and waffles, and smothered pork chops. Accompaniments include cornbread, fried okra, potato salad, green beans, collard greens, macaroni and cheese, and fried green tomatoes. Desserts include the peach cobbler, banana pudding, red velvet, and lemon pound cake.
Round shaft open chicken and waffle in Kinfolk in January 2021, in hopes of giving Lakewood Park residents a place where family and friends can come together for old-fashioned comfort food. It offers southern classics for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
The fried seafood basket and fried chicken available in combinations of offerings, thighs and thighs or breasts and wings are popular. Traditional side dishes include collard greens, mac and cheese, coleslaw, and black-eyed peas. Desserts include a crunchy strawberry cake or a waffle cone for dessert.
Sugar and Spices Soul Food Restaurant
Nassau native Sidney Ferguson Adds Island Bahamian Touch to Southern Soul Food He Serves at Fort Pierce Restaurant he opened in the long-standing former location of Votinos Pizza Kitchen in November 2020.
Ferguson, who was a silent partner at another restaurant a few years ago, wanted his first restaurant to be a good sit-down restaurant where people could come after the Sunday church service.
I saw there was a need for not just a soul food restaurant, but a good soul food restaurant somewhere you would be proud to bring your family, he said.
The menu offers typical soul dishes and popular Southern dishes: oxtails, fried fish, fried chicken, smothered pork chops, candied yams, sweet potato pie and red velvet cake. It also serves a few Bahamian favorites: conch fritters with seasoned rice and fried conch with sweet plantains.
Sir B Restaurant & Bar BQ
Winston and Rosene Brown opened their take out with dining out restaurant in Gifford in 2009 after leaving Jamaica the year before. Her son, Marlon Dayes, moved here the following year and helped her out after her stepfather passed away in 2020.
The couple had opened the restaurant because Winston had been in the industry and Rosene was a great cook, Dayes said.
The food here is pretty authentic, Dayes said. All of our seasonings and things, we basically get them from Jamaica.
The biggest seller is the oxtail, and people have come from Melbourne, Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale to get it, Dayes said. The second bestseller is the chitlins, which her mother had to learn how to make because it wasn’t something her family had at home in Jamaica. She also prepares traditional Jamaican dishes, such as chicken curry and goat curry, and offers authentic Jamaican sodas.
In Jamaica, we just call it food for the most part, Dayes said. We come here and we hear what is called soul food.
Laurie K. Blandford is TCPalm’s entertainment journalist and columnist dedicated to finding the best things to do on the Treasure Coast. Follow her on Twitter@TCPalmLaurie and Facebook @TCPalmLaurie.Email him at [email protected]. Subscribe to her weekly newsletter What to do in 772 at profile.tcpalm.com/newsletters/manage.
Sources
2/ https://www.tcpalm.com/story/entertainment/whattodoin772/2021/11/29/florida-soul-food-oxtail-chitlins-southern-food-treasure-coast/8657070002/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]