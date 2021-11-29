Soul Food can be found at these local restaurants

Soul food: Its food for the soul, for the soul.

But only a handful of soul food restaurants can be found in Fort Pierce and Vero Beach.

Here’s where to find soul food on the Treasure Coast.

NuNus Sweet Soul Food

Patricia McNair Hearns launched her soul food in Fort Pierce with her husband Robert and son Levie Dixon, before moving to a convenience store parking lot on Delaware Avenue and South Seventh Street in January 2019.

During her travels in California, New York and Puerto Rico, she had heard of food trucks and wanted to bring it to her hometown.

Things had calmed down with soul food, Hearns said. We didn’t have that many places open with soul food. We have a lot of Jamaican restaurants, barbecue and wing restaurants, but I wanted to make soul food because I wanted to bring that to the community.

Hearns kept the food truck and opened a physical storein the former Pams Food Hut location, next to Dixie Cream Donuts, in August 2020.

She named the business after her other son’s nickname. Davonte “NuNu” Paschal, 23, died in 2016 after his vehicle entered a neighborhood lake in Indian River County. He had told rescuers to save his 2 year old daughter first.

I wanted to make sure my son is remembered, Hearns said. I wanted his name to endure.

Hearns puts its own touch on soul food. She uses natural herbs and doesn’t over-season her food. The menu always features soul dishes, crispy fried chicken, peach cobbler, strawberry cheesecake dessert cones, plus Sunday-only specials.

Soul food is something that comes so deeply from my family, Hearns said. Growing up, my mom always did. My grandmother always did. My family has always done it.

Kinfolk Southern Eats and Treats

When Fort Pierce native Willie Roundtree noticed the lack of places to find soul food in his hometown, he decided to open his own restaurant on North 25th Street in 2018.

Bringing in chitlins, oxtail and things of that nature was one of our top priorities, he said.

The mouth-watering menu, which varies daily, offers typical southern dishes and Sunday soul specialties. Main courses include catfish, meatloaf, fried chicken, chicken and waffles, and smothered pork chops. Accompaniments include cornbread, fried okra, potato salad, green beans, collard greens, macaroni and cheese, and fried green tomatoes. Desserts include the peach cobbler, banana pudding, red velvet, and lemon pound cake.

Round shaft open chicken and waffle in Kinfolk in January 2021, in hopes of giving Lakewood Park residents a place where family and friends can come together for old-fashioned comfort food. It offers southern classics for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

The fried seafood basket and fried chicken available in combinations of offerings, thighs and thighs or breasts and wings are popular. Traditional side dishes include collard greens, mac and cheese, coleslaw, and black-eyed peas. Desserts include a crunchy strawberry cake or a waffle cone for dessert.

Sugar and Spices Soul Food Restaurant

Nassau native Sidney Ferguson Adds Island Bahamian Touch to Southern Soul Food He Serves at Fort Pierce Restaurant he opened in the long-standing former location of Votinos Pizza Kitchen in November 2020.

Ferguson, who was a silent partner at another restaurant a few years ago, wanted his first restaurant to be a good sit-down restaurant where people could come after the Sunday church service.

I saw there was a need for not just a soul food restaurant, but a good soul food restaurant somewhere you would be proud to bring your family, he said.

The menu offers typical soul dishes and popular Southern dishes: oxtails, fried fish, fried chicken, smothered pork chops, candied yams, sweet potato pie and red velvet cake. It also serves a few Bahamian favorites: conch fritters with seasoned rice and fried conch with sweet plantains.

Sir B Restaurant & Bar BQ

Winston and Rosene Brown opened their take out with dining out restaurant in Gifford in 2009 after leaving Jamaica the year before. Her son, Marlon Dayes, moved here the following year and helped her out after her stepfather passed away in 2020.

The couple had opened the restaurant because Winston had been in the industry and Rosene was a great cook, Dayes said.

The food here is pretty authentic, Dayes said. All of our seasonings and things, we basically get them from Jamaica.

The biggest seller is the oxtail, and people have come from Melbourne, Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale to get it, Dayes said. The second bestseller is the chitlins, which her mother had to learn how to make because it wasn’t something her family had at home in Jamaica. She also prepares traditional Jamaican dishes, such as chicken curry and goat curry, and offers authentic Jamaican sodas.

In Jamaica, we just call it food for the most part, Dayes said. We come here and we hear what is called soul food.

