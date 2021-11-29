Singers’ tribute to Aretha proves she is worthy of respect – Daily Tribune





Singing songs by Aretha Franklin is a little intimidating on any occasion, but even more so in the hometown of the late Queen of Soul. But Charity Lockhart and her “Aretha The Queen of Soul, Live Concert Tribute” lived up to that high standard on Sunday night, November 28, at the Sound Board at the MotorCity Casino Hotel. Straddling respect and the original, Lockhart and his company (a group of five musicians and two backing singers, including his daughter Jasmine Lockhart) celebrated Franklin’s career and accomplishments for 100 minutes, reaching highlights and offering a some surprises. Originally from Ohio, Lockhart is smart enough not to try to be Franklin, but with a powerful and flexible voice, she weaved her way through the repertoire with a confidence that has won over the hometown devotees. . Related: A conversation with Charity Lockhart Whether Lockhart had the pipes to pull it out was established at the start of the show, when a clip from a vintage TV performance of Franklin performing (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman “turned into her singing a bit live. on stage before jumping into a bustling “highway of love.” Performances of Sam Cook’s “A Change is Gonna Come”, “Over the Rainbow” and the opera “Nessun Dorma”, a nod to the Franklin’s replacement at the 1998 Grammy Awards for an ailing Luciano Pavarotti, let the Sound Board crowd know they were dealing with more than an aspirant on stage. But Lockhart, who wore five different outfits during the show, also managed to convey the spirit of a Franklin concert. Without acting, his occasional pauses as well as his performances in particular during numbers such as “Dr. Feelgood”, “Until You Come Back to Me (That’s What I’m Gonna Do)” and a long “Day Dreaming” aped the idiosyncrasies on Franklin’s stage, offering nuanced and unexpected musical choices in arrangements that demonstrated a studied awareness of who she was honored. The show featured an assortment of imagery, including a clip from the 2014 TV interview in which Franklin cast a shadow over Taylor Swift and Nicki Minaj as well as facts, despite giving the wrong year. for “Rock Steady”. Lockhart played a few calls and answers with the crowd during “Chain of Fools” and, as comrade “PK” (pastor’s child), spoke of Franklin’s church roots with “Amazing Grace” and timely inclusions of “O Holy Night” and an upbeat “Joy to the World”. His feature film “A Natural Woman” was faithful and energetic, and by the time the show ended with “Respect,” Lockhart deserved exactly that of it. who could be considered the most difficult audience she could possibly face for this music.

