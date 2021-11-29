The film company makes a name for Herefordshire in Bollywood





A Herefordshire-based broadcast and media company embraced Bollywood glamor.

IDP Film, which has offices in Hereford, was established in 1989 by twin brothers Paul and Mark Edwards.

A chance encounter with a Bollywood producer while filming at Eastnor Castle in Ledbury in 2015 led to IDP being tasked with helping to film a Bollywood film. Since then, the company has been involved in 26 Bollywood film productions. Paul said: “We are often asked if you are the Ledbury twins. It seems media companies across India have put Ledbury on the world map. The company has just completed its largest production to date HeroPanti 2, which will launch on Netflix in early 2022. The film is the sequel to 2014’s HeroPanti. The poster for Heropanti 2. Image: IDP Film The film is slated to hit Indian theaters next year, and IDP has said the film will have an audience of over 348 million viewers worldwide. Filming for the production began in late April and ended in September. Various locations were used including Blenheim Palace, Wellington College, the Lake District, London, and various country estates. Filming for HeroPanti 2 took place earlier this year. Image: IDP Film IDP founder Paul Edwards said being twins gave him and his brother unique skills, the ability to fly and film at the same time. Mark flies a UAS aerial drone platform, while Paul uses a Cinema 6k camera, locking in to all the action. “We are able to function together as one, as the director demands,” said Paul. “We don’t make any mistakes and replays aren’t usually requested, remember time is money on big sets. While filming HeroPanti 2, the twins worked with Bollywood star Tiger Schroff, who placed 40th on Forbes India’s 100 Celebrity List in 2019. Mark said: “When you work with big stars like Tiger Shroff, there is no time for mistakes… It has to be fair. “We even got Tiger Shroff to come over to us after one particular shoot and say ‘you guys it seems so easy to fly this big drone, awesome. ” The twins are set to star in another season of Bollywood films, starting in February 2022.

