Actor David Gulpilil Ridjimiraril Dalaithngu dies at the age of 68 | Tributes, reaction

DISCLAIMER: This story contains images of a deceased Indigenous Australian.

Tributes are pouring in for legendary Australian actor David Gulpilil Ridjimiraril Dalaithngu after his death was confirmed on Monday evening.

South Australian Prime Minister Steven Marshall broke the news after the movie legend, who has traveled the world stage and directed dozens of films and TV shows over five decades, succumbed to lung cancer and stage four emphysema.

Permission was granted for his name and image to be used after his death, in accordance with his wishes.

“It is with deep sadness that I share with the people of South Australia the passing of an iconic artist of a generation who shaped the history of Australian cinema and Aboriginal representation on screen – David Gulpilil Ridjimiraril Dalaithngu (AM), ”Prime Minister Marshall said in a statement.

“David Gulpilil was from the Mandhalpingu clan of the Yolŋu people and was traditionally raised in Arnhem Land. In his later years he resided at Murray Bridge. He was a brother, a son, a friend, a father, a grandfather and a husband.

“Actor, dancer, singer and painter, he was also one of the greatest artists Australia had ever seen.”

Hollywood journalist describes Gulpilil as “the beloved native Australian actor who introduced the world to his culture in Nicolas Roeg’s film Wandering and continued to make his mark in the blockbuster Dundee Crocodile”.

“No one has ever been so fascinating in close-up on a movie screen,” wrote author Rhett Bartlett.

during this time Deadline described Gulpilil as “revered” while the UK Express declared the star as “iconic”. Rolling Stone Brazil said Gulpilil is “considered to be one of Australia’s greatest artists”.

Gulpilil, who gained international fame as a child star with his fascinating debut film Wandering in 1971, walked the red carpet with Clint Eastwood, Bruce Lee and Marlon Brando.

“Her landmark role … was the first time many in Australia and around the world saw an Aboriginal figure portrayed onscreen,” Prime Minister Marshall said.

“Her haunting and moving performance was both devastating and electric.”

He partied with Dennis Hopper and Muhammad Ali and had dinner with the Queen, for whom he also performed one of the ceremonial dances of his Yolgnu culture that made him a star.

He made “a lot of films”, including Storm boy, Australia, the Dundee Crocodile movie theater, The last wave, The tracker,Anti-rabbit fence, Charlie’s country and Proposal.

pay homage, Hollywood journalist describes his performance in Mad Dog Morgan as “emotional and humanist”.

In May, he told the historic documentary about his life My name is Gulpilil, he has stage four lung cancer and emphysema and “we have to prepare my funeral”.

“I quit chemo, I’m not working. I have smoked my whole life… cigarettes, ganja, too much tobacco that I have smoked, ”he said.

“I cry inside for my father, I will return to my country, I will lie down in its soil.

“My spirit will return to my country.

“I was born Mandjalpingu … Gulpilil, my name means kingfisher, this is my totem.”

“My name is in the fish, in the tree, in the sky, in the stars.” I’m not afraid, but I’m sorry, there is nothing I can (do) to make myself more strong. “

Gulpilil was awarded the Member of the Order of Australia for Service to the Arts in the 1987 Queen’s Birthday Honors List.

“David Gulpilil’s life has not been without struggles – he has faced racism and discrimination and has lived with the pressures of the divide between his traditional way of life and his public profile,” said Prime Minister Marshall .