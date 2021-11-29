Scarlett Estevez in Christmas Again: Making a Disney movie in Chicago was so amazing





It is the most wonderful time of the year forever. In Disneys Christmas Again, every day is December 25, and the stars of the film (premiering December 3 on Disney Channel and Disney +) are left to gallop around Chicago in a new candy-striped version of Groundhog Day. Starring Scarlett Estevez from Lucifer and Bunkd TVs as Ro, a mischievous 11-year-old stuck in a Santa-induced time loop, the film focuses on her parents’ divorce and the changes in her Latino family in Ravenswood. For Ro, that means juggling a new kind of Christmas, with an attention-grabbing future stepbrother, daddy’s girlfriend mistakenly finishing Christmas candy, and a flatulent abuela screaming in his face. She just has such a big personality, Estevez said of her character. I just think she would be such a fun person to hang out with. With every Christmas day starting with a triumphant Good Morning Chicago! As soon as she wakes up, Ro decides to find out what Chicago has to offer. Guided by a lively Santa Claus who drives an eight-wheeled Hummer limousine, she travels from Navy Pier to the Museum of Science and Industry in Millennium Park and more. It was so amazing, the young Los Angeles resident said of Chicago in the fall. The landscape, all the trees are orange [with fall leaves], and it was snowing it was so pretty. For Estevez and Alexis Carra, who play Ros’s warm mother, filming in the city has been a memorable experience. I always say if Chicago had California weather everyone would live there, Carra said. Much of the cast stayed in the River North neighborhood in late fall 2020 and spent time walking around downtown and admiring the Christmas lights, she said. Chicago is the magic of the big city, especially downtown. It’s just such a beautiful city, Carra said. Being able to shoot in a neighborhood of Chicago in a real Chicago family home, it was really magical, all that. For food, Estevez’s place was the Nutella Cafe on Michigan Avenue, where she and her co-star Ashlyn Jade-Lopez gobbled up croissants and hot chocolate. Carra said she has dined on everything Chicago has to offer, including the deep Giordanos dish, Portillos hot dogs and insane carrot cake at Gibsons Bar & Steakhouse. I’ve tried to walk as much as I can since eating all this stuff, Carra said with a laugh. Christmas Again also meant something deeper to the actress. She said playing a divorced and confident Latina mom was empowering, given her background. I appreciate that Disney sees me that way because, maybe because I have Argentinian and Cuban origins, maybe I don’t look Latin at first glance, Carra said. I think it’s a recognition that Latinos come in all shapes, colors, sizes, and ethnic mixes. And for Estevez, acting in a film focused on the value of family, whatever that sounds like, made the experience important in and of itself. I hope this movie means a lot to people, said Estevez. And I really felt like I was in such an amazing place.

