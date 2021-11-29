The author of “House of Gucci” gives his point of view on the new film adapted from his bookExBulletin

NPR’s David Folkenflik talks with Sara Gay Forden about his book, The Gucci house, which has just been released as a feature film with Lady Gaga and Adam Driver.

DAVID FOLKENFLIK, HOST:

And finally today, watching movies in real theaters is one thing again, at least for now. This long holiday weekend, a box office top performer is a film about one of the most famous fashion houses in the world.

LADY GAGA: (as Patrizia Reggiani) Gucci – it was a name that sounded so sweet, so seductive.

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR: (As character) Come on. Meet the family.

ADAM DRIVER: (Like Maurizio Gucci) Everyone, this is Patrizia, and this is my family.

LADY GAGA: (Like Patrizia Reggiani) They had it all – wealth, style, power. Who wouldn’t care?

FOLKENFLIK: “House Of Gucci” tells how the Gucci family lost control of the company that still bears their name and how the company’s former CEO, Maurizio Gucci, lost his life to a hired hitman by his ex-wife, Patrizia Reggiani. The film, from director Ridley Scott, known for his action-packed thrillers, is inspired by “The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamor, and Greed”, the book by the former fashion journalist from longtime Sara Gay Forden. We called on his expertise to tell us more about the real story of the film, and Sara Gay Forden is joining us now. Hi, welcome, Sara. Thank you for being with us.

SARA GAY FORDEN: Thanks for inviting me.

FOLKENFLIK: So I have to ask right off – I saw the movie. What did you think?

FORDEN: Wow. Well that was clearly an emotional moment for me. I mean, I spent 20 years waiting for this movie to become a reality. But, no, I spent two years of my life writing this book and immersed myself in all the twists and turns of this family saga, and it was really quite amazing to see it on the big screen with a director of the Ridley Scott’s caliber and the star-studded cast.

FOLKENFLIK: You spent 15 years covering fashion in Milan. What attracted you about the specific history of the Gucci family?

FORDEN: You know, I was a beat reporter working for Women’s Wear Daily at the time. I was covering this incredible moment in the history of the Italian fashion industry, as many family brands like Armani and Prada and Versace made this quantum leap from family brands to mega brands. And at the time, Gucci wasn’t much of a frontline player. It was kind of a has-been. It was a bit outside of the Milan Fashion Circle. And it was a leather goods and accessories company at the time. It wasn’t a fashion business yet.

FOLKENFLIK: Reading your book, you know – and in the movie in a slightly different way too – you know, these characters are great. They erupted. And they are also, all, imperfect, even Maurizio, who begins apparently indifferent to wealth, indifferent to family practice, indifferent to the pomp of it. They all have ideas about each other. They warn against the other’s faults or the other’s ambitions, the other’s cruelty, and yet they do not see it in themselves. What did you take away from these characters as you sort of circled them in 360 degrees, understood them, and watched them pit against each other?

FORDEN: You know, I had to kind of get lost in this narrative and these characters in order to kind of come out on the other side of the book. And I really tried to paint each character as completely as possible and try to understand the different sides of each person’s personality. But eventually, because they were also opposed to each other, I had to come to my own understanding of the truth. And I felt the truth was going to be somewhere in the middle. And I wanted to be able to tell a reader, you know, it’s Patrizia; it’s Maurizio. And they think of themselves that way, but others think of them differently. And so it was really like – almost like trying to paint (laughs) all of these characters.

FOLKENFLIK: Probably a Renaissance painting.

FORDEN: Yeah, a Machiavellian painting.

FORDEN: Part of the tensions and infighting within the family had to do with the ownership structure of the family and the fact that, you know, Rodolfo and Aldo each owned 50%. And as long as there was only the two of them …

FOLKENFLIK: The two older brothers.

FORDEN: … Management of the company – the two older brothers, exactly – Maurizio’s father and his uncle. As long as they had shared the pie, things went pretty well. But then, when Rodolfo passed away and his 50% went to his son Maurizio, and then Aldo started sharing his share of the business with his sons, things started to get complicated. And then there were all these shifting alliances and the pressure for control.

FOLKENFLIK: Gucci is celebrating the 100th anniversary of its founding this year. So beyond the salacious headlines of family feuds, beyond even the murder of Maurizio Gucci, what do you think the brand’s legacy is advancing?

FORDEN: You know, I thought it was fascinating to watch, I think. They had a mega fashion show in Los Angeles in early November, shutting down Hollywood Boulevard. And they had all the icons of the past, including from the early days of Guccio Gucci to the Tom Ford era and to the present day. And, you know, I think every brand needs a story to sell their products. Otherwise, it’s just shoes and handbags. And I think with that – my book, with the movie and, you know, Gucci now moving forward into the next – in its next century, it’s really, in a way for the first time. , linked his past to his future. Even though it’s a messy past, in a way, it’s now kind of tied with a bow, and it can move forward.

FOLKENFLIK: I want to ask you for some of our listeners who weren’t here at the time or maybe not so plugged into Gucci, can you describe for me the glamor that has come with Gucci and the types of events or types of developments that sort of were emblematic of this?

FORDEN: I mean, Gucci has been punctuated with stars over the years who have embraced it. You know, as you mentioned, the Grace Kelly, Flora Scarf, Liza Minnelli, Studio 54 – Sammy Davis Jr. bought the exact same white leather sofas that were on display in the Rodeo Drive store. But then you have, too, the kind of everyday Gucci manifestation. I mean, as a fellow Washington citizen, you might recall that the Congressional floor was nicknamed Gucci Gulch at one point in the ’80s because all the lobbyists wore Gucci moccasins. And so I think the Gucci moccasin was an example of a stylish but also comfortable product, and you could wear it easily, and both men and women could wear it. So he also had the ability to fit into people’s everyday lives in a way that maybe wasn’t too ostentatious, but showed a hint of style.

FOLKENFLIK: But nothing for order – that is, people had to make choices, whether it was Aldo, whether it was Mauricio, whoever it was, to determine how much we want to reach the people who couldn’t afford that money to pay. How much do we want to make sure we internationalize? How important is it to stay focused on the things we’re good at?

FORDEN: And that’s actually – you’re pointing to a really critical moment in Gucci’s history and a critical issue that the family has struggled with but, you know, their private owners are struggling with now as well. You know, how much do you push the brand, the recognizable icons, you know, the GG logo, the bit, you know? If it becomes ubiquitous, it belittles it. If it’s too small then maybe people don’t notice it. So it’s always, I think, a shifting balance.

FOLKENFLIK: All from a small family shop specializing in leather goods.

FORDEN: And I – actually, I was just back in Florence in September. And I, you know, took to the street where, 100 years ago, Guccio Gucci opened the first store. And in fact, I had a private tour of the archives, which Gucci has enriched over the 20 years since I started writing the book. And it’s now filled with items over the decades, from the first carrying case with the precursor to the GG logo, from fabric, to things like desk sets and cocktail sets. So really, it’s a pretty big story out there in the old artisan workshop in Florence.

FOLKENFLIK: It’s Sara Gay Forden, author of “The House Of Gucci: A Sensational Story Of Murder, Madness, Glamor And Greed”. The new movie based on this book stars Lady Gaga and Adam Driver, and it’s available now. Sara Gay Forden, thank you very much for speaking with us today.

FORDEN: Thank you very much for having me, David.

