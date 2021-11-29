Death of Florin Opritescu, actor of “Mar de Plstico” and “Bajo Cero”





Sad news for the world of cinema: actor Florin Opritescu has passed away at 42 years old. He was one of the best known faces of the espaolas from the series and of course if you have seen ‘Sea of ​​plastic’ or the first does nothing in Netflix, ‘Below Zero’, you will know who it was. For all we know, the actor died of illness And it was his own colleagues who confirmed the sad news by bidding him farewell on social media. The Romanian actor died of a leukemia, like the same cont. They transplanted mother cells and bone marrow from his son and everything seemed to have gone well, in fact he himself celebrated the effectiveness of the treatment with his followers: “I was fighting this disease. .and it beat him, how could it be otherwise. Finally, the actor left us. And even if in fiction he seemed the toughest guy in the world, his co-stars and his filming assure the opposite: he had a lot of them, and for this reason, they wanted to say goodbye to him on the networks social. “Great actor, great companion and WONDERFUL person. I will always keep you in my memory, dear Florin. My most sincere condolences to all this precious family that you are leaving …”. Rodolfo Sancho, protagonist of the series. He also wanted to remind her after having spent many scenes together in Almera: “@florin_opritescu left us an action with an incredible plant, a wonderful companion and a person. What a pity! Have a good trip Florin !!!”. Florin studied economics in Romanian, but in 2000 he decided to move to Spain, where he started working as a cook until he ended his acting career in various series such as “Mar de Plstico ”,“ Ella es tu padre ”,“ Caronte ”,“ La Unidad ”and“ To serve and protect ”. And he also appeared in some films such as ‘Dos a la carte’, ‘Escape plan’, ‘Sara’s notebook’ and ‘Below zero’.

