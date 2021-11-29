Middle East Attracts Hollywood With Many Incentives And Stunning Locations

When Denis Villeneuve got the green light from Warner Bros. and Legendary to shoot “Dune”, he knew he was heading to the Middle East.

Specifically, to the deserts of Jordan and the United Arab Emirates, which are inextricably linked to the Canadian director’s passionate vision of the planet Arrakis. These countries have also played a key role in several of the episodes of “Star Wars”, giving all of these films a soul they could never have reached using green screens and the CGI visuals of most science films. -fiction.

Villeneuve in several interviews said he started researching “Dune” a decade ago in Jordan when he first came to the area to direct his 2010 Oscar-nominated breakout film “Fires” . Even then, he dreamed of bringing Frank Herbert’s book to life. As we hear in the promotional material for the film, Villeneuve swore to himself that if he managed to do “Dune”, “this is where I get to”.

Hollywood, Bollywood and European productions increasingly choose to shoot in the region. They include the spellbinding rock and sand formations of Jordan’s Wadi Rum Desert, where long before Villeneuve, David Lean shot the iconic sequences for his Oscar-winning “Lawrence of Arabia”. Then there is the Liwa Desert in the United Arab Emirates, also used by Villeneuve for “Dune” and by JJ Abrams for “Star Wars: The Force Awakens”, as well as the breathtaking sands and mountains of Morocco which recently hosted Harrison Ford and director James Mangold for “Indiana Jones 5.” Oman’s greener landscapes have attracted several mainly French productions, and Saudi Arabia, a newcomer to the global cinema market, has just attracted Gerard Butler’s thriller “Kandahar”.

These international projects, and other big-budget photos, are a testament to the region’s growing appeal not only for its superb locations, but also as a conducive production environment with generous incentives and efficient teams.

Across the Middle East, the number of local teams with strong expertise is growing as the regional film and television industry leaps forward, driven by the growing demand for national content from platforms. streaming companies, incentives and governments that are generally willing to back down. to host productions.

Abu Dhabi, which is building a large, state-of-the-art media and entertainment industry complex called Yas Creative Hub, has been touted as a milestone in the country’s efforts to diversify from its oil-based economy and become a hotspot. from production. In the region.

The Emirate is one of the few places in the world where film and television production has never stopped during the pandemic. Now, having achieved the feat of hosting major Hollywood blockbusters such as “Mission: Impossible 7”, as well as regional and local productions, it is poised to attract more than $ 100 million in physical production spending. in 2021, says Abu Dhabi Film and TV Commission Chief Hans Fraikin.

Tom Cruise in “Mission: Impossible 7”, which was filmed in and around Abu Dhabi.

Courtesy of Paramount Pictures

For “Mission: Impossible 7,” which filmed in and around Abu Dhabi for about five weeks starting in January, “we went all out,” said Fraikin. He adds that during the preparation, the government was super cooperative. “It was a triad: the film commission, Paramount and the government.”

Preparatory work consisted of setting up a COVID-19 production protocol involving a meticulous security system of “microcosm bubbles” and “all kinds of test stations” which became known as the “Mission Protocol”. Possible ”, which they replied for a dozen in a row shoots.

“Grace and grace, magic and majesty, hospitality and hope. Of the many challenges we faced on our journey, none will be greater than that of surpassing the gifts that Abu Dhabi has given us, ”“ M: I7 ”manager McQuarrie wrote on Instagram when he left.

Incentives can be generous in the region, where Abu Dhabi offers a 30% cashback, while the discount is 25% in Jordan, 20% in Morocco, and 18% in Tunisia, and all of these countries offer a waiver of cash. VAT.

But what can be just as important are pristine and unspoiled landscapes such as those boasted by the vast AlUla region of Saudi Arabia, which recently launched a film commission to promote itself as a destination for filming of international films. AlUla, which is roughly the size of Belgium, features a lush oasis, vast sandstone canyons with giant boulders, and an ancient town with beautifully preserved rock-cut tombs.

Since Saudi Arabia lifted its 35-year religious ban on cinema in 2017, the kingdom has experienced a boom in all aspects of film industry activity, recently becoming the region’s most profitable territory. in terms of box office returns in theaters.

Stephen Strachan, film commissioner for the Royal Commission for AlUla, said the construction of an accommodation facility for Film Camp film crews, comprising 150 self-contained and comfortable living units, has been completed.

“Kandahar,” a spy thriller movie directed by Ric Roman Waugh in which Butler plays an undercover CIA agent whose classified mission is unveiled, began filming in mid-November with AlUla doubling for Afghanistan. They offer financial incentives that are decided on a case-by-case basis since Saudi Arabia’s official remittances are still under consideration.

“We have the participation of many different government entities [who] want to participate in international shoots, ”says Strachan. “I think for all of us it’s a bit of a learning process. And it’s great to see that everyone got together from the government and really tried to support these films. “

“Star Wars: The Force Awakens” used the Liwa Desert in the United Arab Emirates as the setting for the isolated planet Jakku.

Courtesy of David James / Lucasfilm

Another relative newcomer that is gaining traction as an international filming destination is Oman, which boasts over 1,200 miles of coastline, lush verdant valleys dotted with gravel desert, and rugged mountain ranges with terraced orchards.

“The locations are magnificent; the country’s infrastructure is modern; and it’s probably the safest country I’ve lived in, in terms of not having to lock your car, or leaving your purse on a tray and finding it at the end of the day, ” explains executive producer Julia Prat, who runs Muscat- based at Barasti Prods.

The company filmed Kristen Stewart’s “Personal Shopper” and actress-turned-director Mélanie Laurent’s “Plonger”, which were shot on mountains and beaches, as well as underwater in the sea. Oman, using local boats, equipment and crews. .

More recently, she ensured the maintenance of another French production, the medieval fantasy parody of Alexandre Astier “Kaamelott”, inspired by Arthurian legends, which involved “all the heavy logistics of the costumes” and also “an equipment which was also very high technology ”.

Oman offers no incentive, “which is actually quite liberating, because the costs aren’t that high,” Prat says.

Productions can negotiate themselves and make trade deals with airlines, hotels and just about any supplier that impacts their budget without being tied to what she calls this “sort of bribe system.” de-vin “which requires hiring a certain percentage of local crew. Oman’s tourism ministry is very supportive, she adds.

Governments in the Middle East are clearly prepared to do whatever they can. For “Dune”, this meant making the Jordanian Air Force available at night – the first time this was done for a film production – to help bring Villeneuve’s vision to the screen.

“Drones couldn’t do it,” explains Mohannad Bakri, head of Jordan’s film commission, “they had to use specific helicopters with cameras built into the bottom of the helicopter itself.”

Bakri proudly points out that for him, “This was one of the highlights of filming ‘Dune’.”