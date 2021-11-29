A look at Bollywood movies that portray the LGBTQ + community with the right sensibility





Representations of the LBTQ + community have been present in the film industry since its inception over 100 years ago. But the portrayal of community and its portrayal on screen have undergone varying degrees of change due to societal biases at different times. While gay characters were often used for comic relief and mockery, lesbians were portrayed as someone who spoke and looked like a boy. But over the years, Bollywood has embraced the concept of sexuality beyond cisgender and explored new avenues. While several mainstream films still portray LGBTQ + in stereotypical ways, there are others that have hit the nail on the head and done justice to the queer community. Here is a list of Bollywood movies that portray the LGBTQ + community with the right sensibility. 1.Kapoor and sons Kapoor and son is a mainstream Bollywood film that portrays homosexuality in a non-cliché way. The film revolved around a dysfunctional family who are still trying to slit their throats and follows two estranged brothers, Rahul Kapoor (Fawad Khan) and Arjun Kapoor (Sidharth Malhotra) who really don’t get along. The family reunites as the family patriarch, their grandfather, goes into cardiac arrest. Things in the family get worse after Rahuls’ mother Sunita Kapoor (Rathna Pathak Shah) is horrified to discover intimate photos of her son and boyfriend. At the end of the film, it is shown how a typical Indian mother accepts her son’s homosexuality. 2. Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga was another mainstream Bollywood film starring a big star representing the LGBTQ + community. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja played the role of Sweety Chaudhary, the daughter of a traditional and fun-loving Punjabi family. Her father Babir Choudhary (Anil Kapoor) is worried as she continues to reject suitors, at the same time Sahil Mirza (Rajkummar Rao) falls in love with Sweety and tries to woo her. Sweety reveals to Sahil that she is in love with a woman, Kuhu (Regina Cassandra) and that she is afraid to go out with her traditional Punjabi family. The film follows Sweety and Sahil’s efforts as they try to make his family understand the LGBTQ + community. 3. Fire The 1996 Indo-Canadian Romantic Romance Drama Fire was ahead of its generation when it was released.Fireis one of the first mainstream Bollywood films to explicitly show same-sex relationships and the first to feature the Alesbian relationship. The film starred Shabana Azmi and Nandita Das in the lead roles and was based on the critically acclaimed short story by Ismat Chughtai,LihaafAfter his release in India in 1998, activists staged several protests, triggering a wave of public dialogue on issues such as homosexuality and freedom of expression. The film was groundbreaking in several ways, as it encouraged the closed LGBTQ community to speak out. A new lesbian rights group, calling itself the Campaign for Lesbian Rights (CALERI), was formed in response to the backlash. This group has organized its own peaceful rallies across India. 4.Aligarh Directed by Hansal Mehta, Aligarh is based on a true story depicting the tragic life of Professor Ramchandra Siras (Manoj Bajpayee) who was suspended from his job due to his sexual orientation. Siras headed the Department of Modern Classical Indian Languages ​​at Aligarh Muslim University in Uttar Pradesh. One day, a local news channel broke into his home and found him having consensual sex with another man. Siras is suspended from his job for “serious misconduct”, a journalist by the name of Deepu Sebastian (Rajkummar Rao) learns his story and comes forward to offer his help. 5.Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan was another mainstream Bollywood film to depict the love story of two gay lovers. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar in the lead roles and tells the story of a gay man and his partner, who struggle to convince the parents of the first of their relationship. The film is a light take on the serious topic of homosexuality with various comedy elements. The film successfully highlights the subject of homosexuality and same-sex lovers without any stereotypical concepts. (Image: @ smzsofficial / @ aliaabhatt / @ sonamkapoor / Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India and around the world. Now follow your favorite TV celebrities and TV updates. Republic World is your one stop destination for trends Bollywood News. Log in today to stay up to date with all the latest news and headlines from the entertainment world.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.republicworld.com/entertainment-news/bollywood-news/a-look-at-bollywood-movies-that-portrayed-the-lgbtq-community-with-the-right-sensibility.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos