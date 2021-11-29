Pioneer Indigenous actor, dancer, singer and artist David Dalaithngu has died aged 68





Pioneer Indigenous actor DavidDalaithngu AM has passed away at the age of 68. Key points: Dalaithngu’s role in Walkabout was one of the first roles played by an indigenous person

He was awarded the Member of the Order of Australia in 1987 Dalaithngu was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2017

He was awarded the Member of the Order of Australia in 1987 Dalaithngu was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2017 Dalaithngu was originally from the Mandhalpuynguclan of the Yolgu people and was brought up in Arnhem Land. DISCLAIMER: Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised that this article contains an image of a deceased person. Wityana Marika, son of Dalaithngu by tradition and Higher Ground actor of the Rirritjingu clan, said the Yolgu man left a legacy. This name he bore, he was born powerful. He came from the bush and became our biggest and brightest star to all Yolgu and all races. I thank him, I love him, rest in peace my father. News of the actor’s passing was shared in a statement by South Australian Prime Minister Steven Marshall. “It is with deep sadness that I share with the people of South Australia the passing of an iconic artist of a generation who shaped the history of Australian cinema and Aboriginal representation on screen, David DalaithnguAM, “the statement read. “Actor, dancer, singer and painter, he was also one of the greatest artists Australia had ever seen.” Loading Dalaithngu was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer and was told he only had a few months to live. A documentary on his life was produced following the diagnosis on the path of the actors. Mr Marshall wrote: “I have been fortunate enough to meet David Dalaithngu on several occasions, most recently in March of this year at the premiere of a documentary on his life. in which he tells his own story, directed by Molly Reynolds.“ “The latter film, 50 years after his breakthrough on screen, saw David Dalaithngu first credited with his production career alongside Reynolds, filmmaker Rolf deHeer and filmmaker Yolgu PeterDjigirr. “He was a man who loved his land and his culture, and he was a man who introduced him to the world.” Speaking from Yirrkala in the Northern Territory, Wityana Marika said family from Ramingining and Melbourne will communicate about plans to bring the actor back to his homeland for a ceremony. I want to thank his caregiver Mary for his kindness, spending time with my dad, taking care of him. It is a beautiful woman. Bless her. The ceremony will take place in his native country (Marwuyu). Each actor who wants to come the name will call them in his homeland. Space to play or pause, M to mute, left and right arrows to search, up and down arrows for volume. To concern Duration: 1 minute 59 seconds 1 m 59 s The images contain a rare glimpse into the early career of legend David Dalaithngu. Pioneer of the big screen Dalaithngu was cast in Walkabout in 1971, making him one of the first Indigenous characters portrayed on the big screen. He was also celebrated for his role in the 1976 film Storm Boy. In 1987 he was awarded the Member of the Order of Australia. Dalaithngu’s family have indicated that his name and image could be used according to his wishes after his death.

