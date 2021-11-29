Kosher hotels planned near the Hard Rock Hollywood Resort





Jewish tourists wishing to visit the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood will be able to stay at a kosher hotel across the road from next year, and they may have another kosher option near the tribal complex by 2024. The 100-room Wyndham Dolce Kosher House Hotel will have a Sabbath elevator that will automatically stop on each floor, eliminating the need to operate it, among other features designed to appeal to observant Jewish guests. The boutique hotel will also have a rooftop restaurant that respects Kashrut’s dietary restrictions as well as contactless room service provided by a robot. Sharon Sharaby, one of the developers of the Wyndham Dolce Kosher House project, said some Florida hotels offer kosher services during Jewish holidays, but hers will be the only one to accommodate practicing Jews year-round. No one does it 365 days a year, he said. Sharaby said her kosher accommodations will appeal to Jewish travelers who love casinos more than beaches. There are people who look at casinos like the ocean: they want to wake up in front of a casino, he says. Under construction since June, the seven-story Wyndham Dolce is slated for October of next year, said Sharaby, who is developing the hotel with partner Guy Levintin through their Boca Raton-based company BSD Capital LLC. Around the time the Wyndham Pavilion Kosher Hotel opens at 5350 State Road 7 in Hollywood, BSD Capital plans to open another at a site two blocks north at 5300 State Road 7 in as part of a mixed-use development with 64 condominiums. units. Carrying the upscale Wyndham Grand brand, the second kosher hotel would have 200 rooms and allow owners of the 64 condos to offer their units for short-term rental through the Wyndhams reservation system. The Wyndham Grand would be part of a mixed-use development with 50,000 square feet of office space, 26,000 square feet of retail space, 13,000 square feet of event space and two restaurants. The mixed-use project is awaiting city approval. It could be completed by 2024, Sharaby said. Located directly across State Road 7 from the Wyndham Dolce site and two blocks south of the Wyndham Grand project site, the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino is the primary off-site facility, not a competitor, Sharaby said. The Seminole Hard Rock boasts 194,000 square feet of playing space, over 150,000 square feet of meeting space and a 7,000-seat theater that attracts artists such as Dave Chappelle, Eric Clapton, Kevin James and Alicia Keys . The Hard Rock Hospitality and Entertainment Complex also has approximately 1,200 hotel rooms. But the Wyndham Dolce will charge much less for overnight stays, Sharaby said. The Hard Rock currently costs $ 500 to $ 600 a night. It’s a basic and standard room, he says. Were going to be $ 180 to $ 200 a night. Contact [email protected]

