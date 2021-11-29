Tom Holland will return for another MCU Spider-Man movie trilogy





Spider-Man: No Path Home is set to wrap up the current Marvel Cinematic Universe Spider-Man movie trilogy soon, but Tom Holland’s incarnation of the web hero isn’t hanging up his costume just yet: Sony producer Amy Pascal confirmed in an interview with fandango that Holland will return for a future Spider-Man film trilogy that will continue to unfold in the MCU. This isn’t the last movie we’re going to do with Marvel [this is not] the latest Spider-Man movie. We’re getting ready to do the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel, it just isn’t part of the fact that we were thinking of this as three movies, and now we were going to move on to the next three. This isn’t the last of our MCU movies, Pascal said. Marvel and Sony will continue to work together as partners, she added. We’re gearing up to make the next Spider-Man movie starring Tom Holland and Marvel While it might seem obvious that more Spider-Man films starring Holland would be on the way, the unique licensing deals around the character mean things are much more complicated. This is because, unlike virtually every other major Marvel hero, the rights to Spider-Man (and his associated villains, allies, and supporting characters) do not belong to Disney, they belong to Sony, who took over. character rights from the start. in 1998. A major 2015 deal between the two companies saw Marvel Studios integrate the character into the incredibly popular Marvel Cinematic Universe film series, in exchange for co-producing the Marvel Studios Spider-Man films set in that same universe for Sony Pictures. This deal has seen its ups and downs over the years, with drama in 2019 seeing a dispute between Sony and Disney nearly ending the deal over MCU movie profit-sharing negotiations (the first two of which almost reached a total of $ 2 billion at the box office), although the companies were able to fix things a few weeks later with a new deal (the details of which are still largely unknown). Photo: Sony Pictures Entertainment This licensing quirk leads to a lot of weirdness with recent Spider-Man movies like the fact that Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home are not available on Disney Plus or why the incarnation of the character of Tom Holland has not yet appeared in the recent Venom movies or to come Morbius. Since then, however, things seem to have been friendlier between the studios. Sony Pictures recently signed an agreement that would allow future film releases for Disney streaming platforms starting in 2022. And Marvel Studios has already announced an animated prequel for its Spider-Man films, Spider-Man: Year One, also coming to Disney Plus in the future. Yet, while Spider-Man’s future in the Marvel Studios films is assured, Pascal was more timid about the character who would appear in Sony-produced films in the future, recounting fandango this [we] they all want to continue making films together. How’s that for an answer?

