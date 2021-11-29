BTS member Suga says winning a Grammy Award isn’t easy: “I’m grateful there are still obstacles and challenges”

BTS member Suga discussed the group’s two Grammy nominations. The rapper, who’s been showing off a Grammy win for BTS for some time, said he understands winning a Grammy isn’t easy.

At the 2021 Grammys, BTS was nominated for Best Pop Duo / Group Performance but did not win. At the 2022 Grammys, BTS won another nod in the same category. Fans were disappointed as they expected the K-pop group to be nominated in more than one category this year.

Speaking about the Grammy nod at a press conference for Permission to Dance on Stage LA, BTS member Suga said the group were excited and continue to feel surreal about the nomination. As reported by The Korea Herald, Suga said: We are excited and it still seems unreal. The Grammys are something I grew up watching. Being nominated for a Grammy and securing the final victory is not easy and I am grateful that there are still some hurdles and challenges that we can try to overcome. We hope we can overcome them.

RM said: We’ve had countless shows and accolades, but the recent Artist of the Year at the AMAs and the second Grammy nomination was really something and really meant something to us.

This year, when the nominations were announced, BTS was filming for their The Late Late Night Show with James Corden. The group released a Bangtan Bomb video last week showing their reaction to getting a nomination.

The group erupted with joy when their name was announced in the Best Pop Duo / Group Performance category. As J-Hope and Jimin embarked on an impromptu dance, Suga pointed out that they were up against some strong contenders in the category. BTS takes on Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga for I Get A Kick Out Of You; Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco for Lonely; Doja Cat with SZA for Kiss Me and Coldplay for higher potency.