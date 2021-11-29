Entertainment
Legendary Australian actor David Gulpilil has passed away
Disclaimer: This story contains the name and pictures of a deceased Aboriginal person.
David Gulpilils name and image have been reproduced with the consent of his family.
Legendary actor and artist David Gulpilil has been described as a unique icon in a generation after news of his death at the age of 68 was announced.
South Australian Prime Minister Steven Marshall released a statement Monday evening, describing Gulpilil as one of the greatest artists Australia has ever seen after the star lost her four-year battle with lung cancer.
It is with deep sadness that I share with the people of South Australia the passing of an iconic artist of a generation who shaped the history of Australian cinema and Aboriginal representation on screen David Gulpilil Ridjimiraril Dalaithngu (AM), Mr. Marshall mentioned.
David Gulpilil was from the Mandhalpingu clan of the Yolngu people and was traditionally raised in the land of Arnhem. In his later years he resided at Murray Bridge. He was a brother, a son, a friend, a father, a grandfather and a husband.
An actor, dancer, singer and painter, he was also one of the greatest artists Australia had ever seen.
Gulpilil rose to fame after his landmark role in the iconic 1971 film Walkabout.
In the film, from British director Nicolas Roeg, Gulpilil stars as a black boy, who comes to the aid of two children in Sydney after their father tries to murder them.
Strolling. . . It was the first time many in Australia and around the world had seen an Aboriginal figure portrayed on screen, Mr. Marshall said.
Her haunting and moving performance was both devastating and electric.
The National Film and Sound Archives of Australia call this role the embodiment of the stereotypical image of a traditional aboriginal, adding that over the course of his career he has transformed this constructed identity into a more nuanced and more nuanced representation. precise of the aboriginal.
Gulpilil went on to make his name in Australian film history for roles in Storm Boy and the blockbuster Crocodile Dundee.
Despite his on-screen success, Gupilil still faced racism and discrimination, according to Mr Marshall, who added that he lived with the pressures of the divide between his traditional way of life and his public profile.
Gulpilil, who has had a 50-year screen career, received his final standing ovation at the March premiere of his latest film, a documentary about his life, My Name is Gulpilil.
It was the first film for which he was credited with a producer role and challenged his cancer diagnosis.
He wasn’t expected to survive until the end of filming, let alone the premiere, and yet, it’s no surprise to anyone that he was in the foreground on the evening of openness, Mr. Marshall said.
In 1987 Gulpilil became a member of the Order of Australians and in 2001 was awarded the Australian Centenary Medal for his service to Australian society, through dance and theater, in the New Year’s Honors List. Year of Queens.
He was a man who loved his land and culture, and he was a man who introduced him to the world, Mr. Marshall said.
