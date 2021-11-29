Sophie Taeuber-Arps Fabrication of abstraction

My very first solid interpretation of Sophie Taeuber-Arp, the subject of a magnificent retrospective at the Museum of Modern Art, took place nine years ago, through an investigation, also at MOMA, from the genesis of abstract art, circa 1910-25. Until then, I had taken lightly the Swiss virtuoso of many trades. But on this occasion, which featured heavyweights of the aesthetic revolution like Kandinsky, Mondrian and Malevich, I kept coming back to a small woolen embroidery of rectangular shapes, Vertical-Horizontal Composition (1916), by Taeuber-Arp. Handsome, utterly confident and ineffably sincere, he passed the associated artists, almost all of them men, to relative thugs, working on innovations that were child’s play for her. That the medium was a woman’s work by the standards of the time added to my astonishment, overturning the pejorative lazy. There is no doubt that feminisms revalorizing historical values ​​had sensitized me. Good is good whether it is done with a brush or with a needle.

Now embroidery is again, like an old friend, in Sophie Taeuber-Arp: Living Abstraction. The show traces the multiple achievements of the artist, under the radar of dominant styles, until her death in 1943, when she was fifty-three years old. The asymmetrically structured bars and shades works in white, black, red, blue, gray and two browns generate a seemingly effortless majesty. The performance secretes fun elements that I hadn’t noticed before: a tiny, eccentric shape of a different color in a brown field; an almost imperceptible checkerboard of alternating horizontal and vertical dots in a black area (prophetic black on black paintings by Ad Reinhardt); and a small piece of cluttered thread which would appear to be a flaw if it did not so bluntly underline the tactility of the work. No matter how attached she might be to the geometric order, Taeuber-Arp communicated her freedom.

Vertical-horizontal composition, from 1916; a number of works by Taeuber-Arps share the same title. Artwork courtesy of the Arp eV Foundation, Berlin

Sophie Taeuber was the fourth child of a pharmacist father and a mother who ran a linen store in Davos. After her father died of tuberculosis when she was two years old, her mother boarded up their home in the predominantly German-speaking town of Trogen. Taeuber studied fine and applied arts at schools in Switzerland and Germany. In 1915, during an art exhibition in Zurich, she met the Alsatian sculptor and poet Arp, who used Jean as a first name in France and Hans everywhere else. They were among the early members of Dada, which focused on a city nightclub, Cabaret Voltaire, and brought together artists and writers in revolt against anything that could be associated with the obscenity of WWI. . Others on the galvanic scene included Romanian poet Tristan Tzara and German Hugo Ball. The multi-talented and daring Taeuber fits perfectly.

Composition (Two discs cut by a line), from 1931. Artwork courtesy of Aargauer Kunsthaus Aarau

The Dadaists, belittling art worthy of a museum, devoted their energy to defining themselves at evenings marked by such deliriums as improvisations of deliberately incomprehensible poetry. They see their activities as the end of a sardonic swansong from a disgraced Western civilization. The richly costumed Taeuber danced in a way that Ball described in 1917 as full of spikes and fishbones. A single blurry photograph documents this phase. His eventful three-act puppet show from 1918, an adaptation of an 18th-century commedia-delarte play, King Stag, is also barely recorded, with sets and a few photographs. Production ended after three performances, amid the dangers of this year’s deadly flu pandemic. The puppets have survived and are on display in MOMAsurprisingly inventive human, animal and fantasy figures, such as a whirling dervish wielding several swords of a hinged wooden gizmoin in brightly painted metal. Excerpts from a speculative recreation, filmed in 1993, arouse in the viewer the desire to have attended the original show. you do not have to have been there, but what a joy if you were.

Largely inspired by Taeuber’s design feats of strength, non-figurative art experiments are taking place in the Dada circle. His other embroideries and gouaches, also titled Vertical-Horizontal Composition, develop a language of forms so fluid that it could seem to have been born there: from a complex balance, always surprising. She extended the mode to triangles then to curvilinear or scattered shapes, scattered, all vivid and, such is the intimacy of her surfaces, imploring to be touched. She often took a detour through the two dimensions, painting wooden heads with irrational abstract patterns, as if she was pondering a higher realm of the psyche. Invited by Tzara in 1920 to provide a photograph of her face, she has taken several takes in which she glances smilingly from behind one of Dada’s heads.

Taeuber and Arp married in 1922, and she appended her name to hers. They traveled extensively among the hot spots of the European avant-garde before settling in France in 1929. Her repertoire included incredibly laborious pearls, which she deployed in jewelry and small handbags that she could sell commercially. She also made delicately woven tablecloths you wouldn’t dream of putting a cup of coffee on. Her dedication to craftsmanship may seem strategic, allowing her to escape comparison with the great styles of the fine arts of the time, which she was however perfectly versed in. An inveterate carpenter, she has enriched group exhibitions with numerous trends, including surrealism. People liked having her with her.

Cushion panel, from 1916. Artwork courtesy of the Gestaltung Zrich Museum, ZHdK

From 1930, Taeuber-Arp focused on oil painting. She has proven to be a major contributor to the Cercle and Carr and Abstraction-Cration movements, both organized to promote geometric abstraction with a certain loss of charisma. Another painter. But take a good look. She has exercised technical intricacies such as building what appear to be bursts of freehand curling lines with tiny, almost undetectable strokes to give them subliminal physical mass. Everything she has done, including forays into stained glass and designs for architectural and interior design projects, has acquired a mystique of how she has done it.

In 1940, Taeuber-Arp and Arp fled their home, outside of Paris, to the unoccupied area of ​​southern France, shortly before German troops entered the city. The couple considered but blocked possible immigration to the United States (they had visas) before taking refuge in neutral Switzerland. In January 1943, Taeuber-Arp spent a night with friends. She lit a wood-burning stove in the guest bedroom but, inexplicably neglecting to open the flue, died in her sleep from carbon monoxide poisoning. The calamity persists like an unbearable wound.

A friend suggested to me that the Taeuber-Arp show illustrates what he calls the MOMA apology tour. Having promulgated a canon of masters and modernist movements from its earliest days, under the leadership of AlfredH. Barr, Jr., in recent years the museum has come to celebrate the talents and phenomena of the past that it once consigned, when it considers them, to marginal status. A simultaneous exhibition at the museum, JosephE. Yoakum: What I Saw, features the works of an outside Chicago artist who died in 1972. Yoakum began painting at the age of seventy-one, near the end of a dark and heartbreaking life, and was warmly embraced by a wacky figurative Chicago cohort. artists who, diverting New York influences, have nicknamed themselves the Hairy Who; in recent times, they themselves have called for restorative justice. Yoakum landscapes with sensually inflated shapes, bubbling with visceral imagination, fill a blank in MOMAs story of twentieth century art.

But the Taeuber-Arps affair goes beyond a gesture of late Catholicism. Its elevation revises what is understood to be major in modern art. Far from being incidental to its time, it was integral to the global expansion of what art could be and how it could change the world as a whole. The show recasts presuppositions of value long held hostage by hierarchies of mediums and dominated, with rare exceptions, by men. The story he tells frees the reflection on what counted and what still matters, and now in our cultural annals of genius therefore.