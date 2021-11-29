Putting the ring-a-ding-ding back on Christmas | Culture & Leisure





After rebooting The Waltons, The CW is hoping to give the holiday specials another twist with The Black Pack: We Three Kings (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG). All American star Taye Diggs joins Ne-Yo and Eric Bellinger in paying homage to old Rat Pack TV specials and comedy roasts that featured the sweet vocals, comedy styles, jokes and camaraderie of Frank Sinatra , Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr. as well as talents such as Joey Bishop, Peter Lawford and Shirley MacLaine. As with the original pack, the Black Pack emphasizes effortless style served with an underlying stream of freshness. We Three Kings will be filled with guest stars and holiday acts, comedy skits and Christmas cheer. A second special, The Black Pack: Excellence, was commissioned by The CW to air at a later date to commemorate Juneteenth. On a theme of similar variety, Jimmy Fallon invites the judges of The Voice to play and perform on Thats My Jam (9 p.m., NBC, TV-PG). Ariana Grande, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend will play musical games hosted by The Tonight Show, including Wheel of Impossible Karaoke, Perfect Mashup, the Vinyl Countdown and Slay It, Dont Spray It. Filmed in Nashville, CMA Country Christmas (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) presents its 12th annual showcase of Christmas carols and seasonal songs sung by country artists including Carrie Underwood, Jimmie Allen, Louis York, the Shindellas, Gabby Barrett, Breland, Brett Eldredge, Lady A, Carly Pearce, Pistol Annies and Lainey Wilson. Event planner falls in love with her client cousin in 2021 vacation romance Welcome to Christmas Family Reunion (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-PG). In the 1990s, it seemed like half the characters in comedies and movies were book publishers. Before that, copywriters and executives were all the rage. If you keep the score, the Lifetime and Hallmark films now feature an inordinate number of event and party planners. Independent Lens (9 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check out local shows) rehearses one of their most popular documentaries, Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked the World, exploring the influence of Native American culture and artists on jazz , blues, rhythm and blues and rock and roll. The title refers to the 1958 guitar instrumental by Link Wray, a Shawnee Indian. The song was considered so inflammatory that it was banned from some stations. Guitarists, artists and critics have cited the song as the big bang that launched hard rock, metal and punk. Bob Dylan called Rumble the best instrumental of all time. Speaking of Dylan, Rumble also portrays Robbie Robertson of The Band, a Mohawk Indian who toured with Dylan as he switched from folk to electric sound. THIS EVENING OTHER HIGHLIGHTS The Navy has a murder problem on NCIS (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14). The final is looming on The Big Leap (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14). The Great Christmas Lights Fight (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) continues. Tech mogul may be linked to activist death on NCIS: Hawaii (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14). A correspondent is responsible for covering the operations of a survival camp in the 2021 holiday comedy Christmas Adventures (8 p.m., VH1, TV-PG).

