Simple Steps to Reduce Waste This Holiday Season

MARK KENNEDY / AP Entertainment Writer

Music-related gifts are an easy choice this holiday season. Everyone loves music, right? Here are some exceptional record collections for fans of rap, metal and pop, a pair of fascinating books and clothing that helps musicians in need.

PIANO MAN: Billy Joel is celebrating 50 years of music this year and he reminds us all of how it started. Billy Joel The Vinyl Collection, Vol. 1 contains nine LPs: His first six solo studio albums (Cold Spring Harbor, Piano Man, Streetlife Serenade, Turnstiles, The Stranger, 52nd Street) with his first live album (Songs in the Attic) and Live at The Great American Music Hall 1975 , an unreleased concert recording available for the first time in the box set as a double vinyl album. The box also includes a 50-page booklet highlighting the start of Joels’ career through archive photos, his insights on his songs, and tributes from fellow musicians, artists and celebrities. Price: $ 250.

BOOK NOTES: Music Is History by Questlove is both very personal and deeply rooted in history, one of the most compelling music books of the year. The five-time Grammy-winning producer and drummer of The Roots chooses one song by chapter from 1971 to 2001 and lets his encyclopedic spirit soar, explaining the song in context, tracing its influences, connecting it to its influencers and exploring pop culture and American history. It is a tour de force. Take 1976, which highlights Stevie Wonders Sir Duke, then highlights Duke Ellington and connects it all to Richard Nixon, the Republican Party and Reverend Martin Luther King Jr. Questlove also includes some great lists, like the best songs in E minor or hip-hop deep cuts. Cost: $ 30.

HEAVY BOX: Metallicas’ 1991 eponymous album, commonly known as Black Album, is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, and one way to participate is to listen to a lot of people who are not part of Metallica. The Metallica Blacklist is a four-hour, 53-track behemoth of cover songs from artists such as Phoebe Bridgers, Miley Cyrus, St. Vincent, Weezer and Elton John. They cover legendary tracks from the album, including Enter Sandman, The Unforgiven, Nothing Else Matters, Wherever I May Roam and Sad But True. The seven LP vinyl box set costs $ 150, a 4 CD version costs $ 30, and the digital download costs $ 50. All proceeds go to the charities of each contributing artist choice as well as Metallicas’ own foundation, All Within My Hands.

RAP THIS UP: Lil Wayne released the Tha Carter Singles Collection vinyl box set, which features 19 rappers on 45s including A Milli, Hustler Musik, How to Love and the unreleased Carter III era song Ya Dig. Two liner lithographs and a booklet filled with unpublished photos are included in the box, which is decorated with Lil Waynes tattoos. Tha Carter peaked at No. 5 in 2004 on the Billboard 200, Tha Carter II reached No. 2 a year later, and Tha Carter III Tha Carter IV and Tha Carter V all reached top spots in 2008, 2011 and 2018, respectively. . Cost: $ 200.

BILLIE’S GIFT: How did Billie Eilish become Billie Eilish? You can learn in her songs or in the Apple + Billie Eilish doc: The Worlds a Little Blurry. But there are also the hundreds of photos of her growing up in Grand Central Publishing Billie Eilish. There’s one of her as a child in a scarf worn by her father as he plays the piano, and another of her and her brother, Finneas, looking mischievous like little children. I just want you to see me and see my life, with your own eyes, she wrote in the introduction. I want to give you a big bunch of pictures that speak for themselves. They are both deeply intimate snapshots of a future Grammy-winning artist and yet often ordinary snapshots of a child growing up in what seems like a loving home. Cost: $ 35

DO GOOD, LOOK GOOD: The nonprofit Sweet Relief Musicians Fund provides assistance to all types of career musicians who struggle to make ends meet while facing illness, disability, or related issues. at the age. One way to help Sweet Relief help others is to gift yourself or your loved ones with cool music themed products, bags, t-shirts, tank tops, caps, mugs, bags. , sweatshirts and more. Discover their Music Heals and Music Is Love lines. The proceeds of each purchase will help those in need.

CAMERA CANDID: Singer-songwriter Graham Nash has been taking photos longer than he’s been making music. His collection of images over the years A Life in Focus: The Photography of Graham Nash, released on November 30, captures many unattended celebrities like Bob Dylan, Joni Mitchell, Mama Cass Elliott, Twiggy and, of course, Crosby, Stills, Nash and Jeune. I have been a very lucky man in very strange places, writes Nash in the introduction. Many of the images have a surreal flavor, some have a political vibe, and others are just random subjects he encountered on the street. Cost: $ 60.