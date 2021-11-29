Local automobile club raises over $ 20,000 for charity through community events





The Yorktown Classic Cruisers Car Club has raised over $ 20,000 for local charities. (Courtesy of Classic Cruisers Car Club) YORKTOWN – The Classic Cruise Car Club (CCCC) of Yorktown raised over $ 20,000 for local charities through community events this year. CCCC was launched in 1993 to provide classic vehicle owners the opportunity to partner with others while serving their community. During a successful 2021 season, the club organized, sponsored and hosted over twenty-seven Saturday night cruises and three auto shows from April to October that brought free family entertainment to the community. Through these events, the club raised over $ 20,000 for local charities including Natasha House, Coastal Community Church, South East Virginia Alzheimer’s Association, Food Bank of the Peninsula and American Parkinson’s Disease Association. “Our more than seventy members are dedicated individuals and families who contribute over 1,600 man-hours each year to efforts that benefit our community,” said CCCC spokesperson Al Crane. Membership includes serving and retired military, teachers, health workers and employees of local businesses of all ages. The club also supported the York County Library’s Fall Carnival in October and partnered with the Conner Gweedo Memorial Foundation to promote driver safety and awareness. The club also made eight tours with their classic cars to local retirement communities and assisted living facilities in the area to bring joy and memories to residents and health workers, Crane said. Closing the 2021 season, CCCC took part in the 25th Mayflower Marathon Food Drive at the Kroger parking lot in Yorktown on Sunday, November 21, collecting frozen turkeys, food and donations to help their neighbors in need this holiday season. In addition to raising money for local charities, the club also encourages interest in classic vehicles, helps owners maintain and preserve their classic vehicles, and participates in local community events and auto shows. The club’s cruise season will resume in April 2022. Always be informed. Click here to get the latest news and information delivered to your inbox

