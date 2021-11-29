Jussie Smollett’s trial begins with jury selection

Jury selection began on Monday in the trial of Jussie Smollett, the actor who nearly three years ago said he was the victim of a hate crime in Chicago, sparking a wave of public fury that spilled over to him. quickly turned into accusations that it had all been a hoax.

When Mr Smollett reported in January 2019 that two men, shouting racist and homophobic slurs, had beaten him, he was best known for his role in the TV drama about the music industry Empire. He later lost that role after being charged with lying to the police, who concluded that he paid two brothers to organize the attack.

Mr. Smollett is currently on trial on six counts of criminal misconduct relating to his reports to police. The grand jury indictment states that it had no reasonable grounds to believe that such an offense had been committed.

Mr Smollett entered the Leighton courthouse in Chicago around 9 a.m. on Monday, exiting a black SUV and hugging his mother, Janet Smollett.