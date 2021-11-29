Entertainment
Jussie Smollett’s trial begins with jury selection
Jury selection began on Monday in the trial of Jussie Smollett, the actor who nearly three years ago said he was the victim of a hate crime in Chicago, sparking a wave of public fury that spilled over to him. quickly turned into accusations that it had all been a hoax.
When Mr Smollett reported in January 2019 that two men, shouting racist and homophobic slurs, had beaten him, he was best known for his role in the TV drama about the music industry Empire. He later lost that role after being charged with lying to the police, who concluded that he paid two brothers to organize the attack.
Mr. Smollett is currently on trial on six counts of criminal misconduct relating to his reports to police. The grand jury indictment states that it had no reasonable grounds to believe that such an offense had been committed.
Mr Smollett entered the Leighton courthouse in Chicago around 9 a.m. on Monday, exiting a black SUV and hugging his mother, Janet Smollett.
In 2019, Mr Smolletts’ account of being attacked while on an overnight run to pick up a tuna sandwich struck a chord in a politically divided nation facing the lingering threat of racism.
The actor told police his attackers poured bleach on him, put a rope around his neck and shouted: This is MAGA country, a reference to the former campaign slogan. President Donald J. Trumps 2016.
Lawmakers, activists and celebrities reacted with fury to the incident, but the dialogue abruptly changed in February 2019, when police told the public that Mr Smollett paid two men $ 3,500 to organize the attack. Police said they had a copy of the check as well as phone records showing Mr Smollett spoke to the brothers before and after the alleged attack.
The comedians used the story as a punchline. Mr. Trump said it was a slander on his supporters, while liberal politicians sentenced as a disservice to victims of hate crimes.
I am sad, frustrated and disappointed, Vice President Kamala Harris, who was then a senator and presidential candidate, wrote on Twitter. When someone makes false statements to the police, it not only diverts resources from serious investigations, but it makes it harder for other victims of crime to come forward.
But Mr Smollett maintained his innocence, pleading not guilty to the charges and insisting the attack happened exactly as he described it.
They won’t let go, Mr. Smollett said in an Instagram interview Last year. There is an example which is made, and the saddest thing is that there is an example which is made of someone who did not do what he is accused of.
Initially, the Cook County Attorneys Office dropped felony charges against the actor, claiming Mr. Smollett had lost his $ 10,000 bond and explaining that he did not pose a threat to public safety and that he did not pose a threat to public safety. ‘he had a history of community service. Then-Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson and his mayor Rahm Emanuel suggested Mr. Smollett was given special treatment because of his celebrity status.
Kim Foxx, Chicago’s chief prosecutor, upheld the ruling.
Yes, falsely reporting a hate crime makes me angry, and anyone who does deserves the community’s outrage, Ms Foxx wrote in an editorial for the Chicago Tribune after his office dropped the charges. But, as I have said since before we were elected, we need to separate the people we are angry with from those we are afraid of.
In the months that followed, much of the discussion surrounding the case focused on how prosecutors handled it.
Ms Foxx had recused herself from overseeing the case to avoid any perception that she had a conflict of interest after revealing that she had contacted representatives for Mr Smolletts while he was still considered a victim. She delegated it to a deputy, but text messages later showed Ms Foxx remained closely involved in the case, expressing concern to a colleague that the office was treating the actor too harshly.
Later in 2019, a judge appointed a special prosecutor to consider whether Mr Smollett should be charged and to assess whether there had been any misconduct in the way the case was handled by the state prosecutor’s office. .
Special Prosecutor Dan K. Webb renewed the charges against Mr. Smollett in February 2020. He then determined that the state attorney’s office had not broken the law, but abused its discretion by deciding to drop the charges and publish false or misleading information. statements as to why he did so.
Mr. Webb, a former United States attorney and high-profile Chicago attorney who worked as special advocate in the Iran-contra case, is in charge of the prosecution at the center of this week’s trial.
With the trial beginning, attention returns to the facts of what happened on January 29, 2019, around 2 a.m., when Mr. Smollett was walking near his apartment in downtown Chicago.
Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo, the brothers at the center of the Smollett saga, told police Mr Smollett ordered them to shout epithets and give him a noose. According to a cache of text messages related to the case, Mr Smollett texted Abimbola Osundairo four days before the attack, saying: “May need your help at the bottom.” Are you there to meet and talk face to face?
The brothers told police Mr Smollett met them later that day and asked them to help organize the attack and again two days later to discuss the details. Lawyer for Mr Smolletts ‘team, Tina Glandian, said in 2019 that her clients’ text messages were asking for help getting herbal steroids in Nigeria, not organizing the attack.
Police said in February 2019 that Mr Smollett planned the attack because he was unhappy with his salary at Empire and was seeking publicity.
Ms Glandian declined to comment last week whether her client would testify in a trial that was delayed by several months as the court considered questions such as whether Mr Smollett could be represented by legal counsel, Nenye Uche , which the Osundairo brothers said they spoke about the case in 2019. (Mr. Uche has denied speaking to them.) Prosecutors have objected to Mr. Uches’s role as Mr. Smollett’s lead counsel, qualifying this as a conflict of interest.
Judge James B. Linn ultimately said he could remain Mr. Smolletts’ attorney but could not cross-examine the brothers.
At the courthouse earlier this year, Mr. Smollett said little but called the proceedings a dog and pony show.
Mr Smollett, 39, is also fighting a lawsuit in which the city of Chicago asks the actor to repay funds used to investigate his report.
In recent days, the actor has returned to the public sphere, appear on a red carpet for the screening of a film he directed, B-Boy Blues.
Honestly, I don’t really see what the silence has really done, where it has led me, Mr Smollett said in the Instagram interview last year. There would be no reason for me to do something like this.
Robert Chiarito and Mark Guarino contributed reporting.
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/11/29/arts/television/jussie-smollett-trial.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]